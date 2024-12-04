News & Insights

Ganfeng Lithium downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Daiwa

December 04, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Daiwa analyst Dennis Ip downgraded Ganfeng Lithium (GNENF) to Underperform from Outperform with a price target of HK$23, down from HK$29. Global lithium supply is set to rise in 2025 as the current lithium price is not low enough to stop low-cost mines increasing production volume, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

