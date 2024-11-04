Ganfeng Lithium Co. Plans Key Financial Moves

Ganfeng Lithium Co (HK:1772) has released an update.

Ganfeng Lithium Co. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting to discuss several significant financial strategies, including the provision of guarantees and financial assistance to subsidiaries and joint ventures. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on these strategic decisions, which could impact the company’s future financial stability and growth. The meeting is scheduled for November 25, 2024, at the company’s headquarters in Jiangxi Province, China.

