Markets
GAN

GAN Rises 5% In Morning Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of GAN Limited (GAN), a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions, are up more than 5% on the news of it launching exclusive Ainsworth Game Technology Limited online gaming content via GAN's SuperRGS content aggregation platform.

In May this year, GAN had reached an agreement with Ainsworth to obtain the exclusive online rights to all current and future Ainsworth online games, comprising over seventy unique games with more in the pipeline, for an undisclosed amount.

For GAN, this marks the first deployment of exclusive Ainsworth online gaming content via SuperRGS in Michigan, the company said.

GAN, currently at $10.24, has traded in the range of $9.41- $31.81 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GAN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular