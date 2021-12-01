GAN Rises 5% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of GAN Limited (GAN), a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions, are up more than 5% on the news of it launching exclusive Ainsworth Game Technology Limited online gaming content via GAN's SuperRGS content aggregation platform.

In May this year, GAN had reached an agreement with Ainsworth to obtain the exclusive online rights to all current and future Ainsworth online games, comprising over seventy unique games with more in the pipeline, for an undisclosed amount.

For GAN, this marks the first deployment of exclusive Ainsworth online gaming content via SuperRGS in Michigan, the company said.

GAN, currently at $10.24, has traded in the range of $9.41- $31.81 in the past 52 weeks.

