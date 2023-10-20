GAN Receives Regulatory Approval From Nevada To Hold Gaming License

(RTTNews) - GAN Limited (GAN) said that it has received regulatory approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission. The approval allows GAN to commence field trial operations of its GAN Sports betting platform with its Nevada customers after the platform is certified and approved.

GAN Sports has built the infrastructure to deploy into the Nevada market, including mobile applications and retail sports betting, the company said in a statement.

Seamus McGill, Chairman and Interim CEO of GAN, said, "We are very pleased and humbled to have received regulatory approval from the State of Nevada to hold a gaming license. We are excited that we will be launching our leading-edge GAN Sports product in Nevada in the next few months."

