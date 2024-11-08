Gan Limited reports Q3 EPS 4c vs. (18c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $37.1M vs. $34.67M last year. Seamus McGill, Gan‘s CEO, said, “I couldn’t be more pleased with the progress our team members have made to deliver revenue growth while concurrently lowering our cost structure. Our top-line growth of 24% compared to the prior year was driven by B2B revenue growth of more than 60% while operating costs fell by nearly 10%. We remain focused on delivering a leading product offering for our US B2B clients and our international B2C business.”

