GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) insiders sold US$2.7m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

GAN Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Dermot Smurfit, sold US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$12.24 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$6.37. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Notably Dermot Smurfit was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$373k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 29.10k shares worth US$373k. On the other hand they divested 214.74k shares, for US$2.7m. All up, insiders sold more shares in GAN than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:GAN Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

GAN Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at GAN. In total, President Dermot Smurfit sold US$2.5m worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile Independent Non-Executive Chairman Seamus McGill bought US$109k worth. The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership of GAN

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that GAN insiders own 4.9% of the company, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GAN Insiders?

The stark truth for GAN is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - GAN has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

