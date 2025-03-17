GAN LIMITED Earnings Preview: Recent $GAN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GAN LIMITED ($GAN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $41,520,090 and earnings of $0.00 per share.
GAN LIMITED Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of GAN LIMITED stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 764,752 shares (+475.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,391,848
- BLACK MAPLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 568,245 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,034,205
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 553,000 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,006,460
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 424,678 shares (+51.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $772,913
- CSS LLC/IL added 241,099 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $438,800
- DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGY LAB PRIVATE LTD added 201,712 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $367,115
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC removed 112,800 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,296
