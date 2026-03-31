Gan & Lee Says Weekly Insulin GZR4 Meets Phase 3 Goals, Shows Superior HbA1c Reduction

(RTTNews) - Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (603087.SS) on Tuesday said its investigational once-weekly insulin GZR4 Injection met primary endpoints in two Phase 3 trials, demonstrating superior blood sugar control versus daily insulin treatments.

The SUPER-1 trial, conducted in insulin-naïve patients with type 2 diabetes, showed GZR4 achieved a greater reduction in HbA1c compared to insulin glargine (Lantus), with a mean decrease of 1.45% versus 1.22% after 26 weeks.

In the SUPER-2 trial, involving patients previously treated with basal insulin, GZR4 also outperformed insulin degludec (Tresiba), delivering a 1.00% reduction versus 0.58% in HbA1c.

Across both studies, GZR4 achieved higher rates of target blood sugar control without significant hypoglycemia, while showing a favorable safety and tolerability profile. No severe hypoglycemic events were reported.

The company said the once-weekly regimen could reduce injection frequency by more than 85% compared to daily insulin, potentially improving treatment adherence and long-term outcomes for patients with type 2 diabetes.

Gan & Lee plan to present detailed results at upcoming scientific meetings and submit findings for publication, as they continue late-stage development of GZR4 as a potential next-generation basal insulin therapy.

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