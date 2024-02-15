GAN Confirms Seamus McGill As New CEO

(RTTNews) - B2B technology provider GAN Ltd. (GAN) announced that Seamus McGill has recently been named the Company's Chief Executive Officer. McGill had previously been serving in an interim capacity.

McGill will remain on the Company's board of directors and will be focused on guiding the Company towards a timely closing with Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.

McGill brings 25 years of direct industry experience and has been a member of the board of directors for over nine years. Previously, McGill was President of JOINGO, a mobile software company.

Prior to JOINGO, McGill spent five years at Aristocrat Technologies Ltd. as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Aristocrat, he was President of Cyberview Technology, Inc. and held senior positions at WMS Gaming Inc. and as managing director of international operations.

McGill started his career in gaming with Mikohn Gaming Corp. Prior to moving to the U.S., McGill worked for 7 years in Japan and 3 years in Singapore.

