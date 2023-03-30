Gamma.io, Xverse And Bitcoin Magazine To Host Ordinals Alley At Miami Bitcoin Conference

Bitcoin 2023 will see the world’s first fine art gallery for Bitcoin Ordinal inscriptions, hosted by the three companies.

Disclaimer: BTC Inc. is the parent company of the Bitcoin Conference and Bitcoin Magazine.

Gamma.io, Xverse and Bitcoin Magazine are collaborating to launch an initiative aimed at highlighting the new medium of art, settling on the longest-running and most secure blockchain, Bitcoin.



The three companies will be showcasing emerging visual artists at Bitcoin 2023's Ordinals Alley, which is the first-ever fine art gallery for Bitcoin inscriptions, presented at the world’s largest gathering of Bitcoiners. The conference is taking place in Miami Beach, May 18-20. The gallery's curation is being co-led by Dennis Koch, art gallery director for Bitcoin Magazine, and Hugo Pouchard, art curator and advisor for Gamma and Xverse.

“Ordinals protocol is a remarkable technology empowering artists and their works in the long run. The gallery will explore the evolving relationship between the art world, the medium, and the crypto community," said Pouchard.

In addition, the press release highlights the Artist Open Call, describing it as “an opportunity for rising artists to showcase their work to a global audience.” Six showcased artists will be selected by a curation committee consisting of members from Art Blocks, 6529, Bright Moments, The Medici Collection, and others, with experience in traditional art and auction houses.

Gamma Founder and CEO, Jamil Dhanani said that "Gamma's focus, from day one, has been to empower creators with simple and powerful tools to launch their works on Bitcoin. Together with Xverse, we're bringing even more visibility and exposure to emerging artists from web3, and those interested in Bitcoin for the first time."



Those interested in attending the conference in Miami Beach can purchase tickets at b.tc/conference.

