Gamma Levels Mark High and Low Following FOMC Announcement

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), which tracks the NASDAQ 100 Index, was well supported on December 14, despite a hawkish message from the Federal Reserve. The QQQ dropped intraday after the Fed released its monetary policy statement and summary of economic projections (SEP).

The SEP forecasts slower economic growth, higher inflation and unemployment, and a peak policy rate of 5.1% by the end of 2023. This caught the markets off guard and sent the QQQ down. During that decline, the QQQ found a support level and stabilized around $285 at a crucial option level.

Gamma Levels Played a Key Role In Trading

Heading into the day, there was a healthy level of resistance at $290 in the QQQ. That was the level with the greatest concentration of gamma, or what SpotGamma calls the Absolute Gamma Level. The Absolute Gamma Level can serve as a magnet and help keep the price of a stock or index from moving too far away as the monthly options expiration date approaches.

The reason why the QQQ declines stopped suddenly was that they found support at the Volatility Trigger. The SpotGamma proprietary indicator detects the level at which options market makers' position shifts from positive gamma to negative gamma.

When a stock or index falls below the Volatility Trigger, it creates greater volatility, and when it is above that level, more stability and lower volatility. It can also serve as a significant level of support and resistance, precisely what happened on December 14, when the QQQ fell to $285, stopping the decline.

Options Flow Shifted

The Absolute Gamma Level was where option flows shifted, and traders started to buy puts and sell calls. The SpotGamma HIRO indicator shows that traders were buying puts following the news when the QQQ deltas went negative, pushing implied volatility levels up and prices down. But as the QQQ approached the $285 Volatility Trigger, the flows began to reverse, suggesting that traders likely began to close out their puts, pushing implied volatility down and prices up.

These changes in options flow and the gamma level helped to mark a delineation in the QQQ between positive and negative gamma. More importantly, it helped support the QQQ despite some very hawkish news that came out of the Fed that day.

In this case, the Absolute Gamma Level helped to mark the upper end of the QQQ trading range on December 14, while the Volatility Trigger helped to mark the lower bound of the trading range. The gamma levels played a vital role in the QQQ trading on December 14, both before and after the Fed monetary policy decision, and serve as a powerful tool in understanding what drives price action on any given day.

