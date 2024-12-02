Gamma Communications Updates Total Voting Rights

Gamma Communications (GB:GAMA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gamma Communications has announced that as of November 30, 2024, the company’s issued share capital comprises 97,500,389 ordinary shares, with 1,730,350 held in treasury and excluded from voting rights. This leaves a total of 95,770,039 voting rights available to shareholders, each share granting one vote. Shareholders can use this figure to assess changes in their interest under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into GB:GAMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.