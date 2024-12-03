Gamma Communications Sees Stake Reduction by Liontrust

Gamma Communications (GB:GAMA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has reduced its voting stake in Gamma Communications PLC to 9.935% as of November 28, 2024. This marks a slight decrease from their previous holding of 10.022%, reflecting a strategic decision in their investment approach. Investors may want to keep an eye on Gamma Communications as changes in major shareholders could influence stock performance.

For further insights into GB:GAMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.