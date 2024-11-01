Gamma Communications Reveals Total Voting Rights Update

Gamma Communications (GB:GAMA) has released an update.

Gamma Communications PLC has announced its total voting rights, with the company’s share capital comprising 97,500,389 ordinary shares as of October 31, 2024. After accounting for treasury shares, the total number of voting rights stands at 95,750,123, which shareholders can use to assess their interests in accordance with financial transparency rules.

