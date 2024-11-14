Gamma Communications Boosts Employee Stock Ownership

Gamma Communications (GB:GAMA) has released an update.
Gamma Communications has announced that Chris Bradford, Chief People Officer, purchased shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan, emphasizing Gamma’s commitment to employee participation in stock ownership. This plan allows employees to buy shares with favorable tax treatment if held for five years, potentially boosting long-term employee engagement and alignment with company growth.
