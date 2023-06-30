Gamma Biosciences: Donaldson Acquires Univercells

(RTTNews) - Gamma Biosciences, a life sciences platform created by investment firm KKR, announced that its operating company, Univercells Technologies has been acquired by Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI). Donaldson acquired all outstanding shares from Gamma and its fellow shareholder, Univercells SA, for approximately 136 million euros in cash net of debt.

Univercells Technologies is a provider of biomanufacturing technologies for flexible and scalable advanced therapies and vaccine production.

Matt Gunnison, CEO of Gamma Biosciences, said: "UT has developed a best-in-class platform for efficient manufacturing of gene therapies and vaccines and will be well positioned as part of the larger Donaldson organization to support the market going forward."

