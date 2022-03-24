Gaming software supplier Playtech annual profit jumps

Contributor
Siddarth S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Gaming software supplier Playtech Plc reported a 25% jump in annual earnings on Thursday that also surpassed the company's expectations, and said it may have to impair some assets in Ukraine.

March 24 (Reuters) - Gaming software supplier Playtech Plc PTEC.L reported a 25% jump in annual earnings on Thursday that also surpassed the company's expectations, and said it may have to impair some assets in Ukraine.

The company, which is in talks with an investor group over a potential takeover offer, said adjusted core profit rose to 317.1 million euros ($348.14 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared to 253.6 million euros in 2020.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters