Gaming resort Okada Manila to list in U.S. via $2.5 bln SPAC deal

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Okada Manila, a Philippines-based gaming resort, has agreed to go public in the United States through a merger with blank-check firm 26 Capital Acquisition Corp ADER.O in a deal valued at $2.5 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

