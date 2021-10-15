Gaming resort Okada Manila to list in U.S. via $2.5 bln SPAC deal
Oct 15 (Reuters) - Okada Manila, a Philippines-based gaming resort, has agreed to go public in the United States through a merger with blank-check firm 26 Capital Acquisition Corp ADER.O in a deal valued at $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))
