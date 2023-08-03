Gaming Realms (PSDMF) Price Target Decreased by 10.90% to 0.70

The average one-year price target for Gaming Realms (OTC:PSDMF) has been revised to 0.70 / share. This is an decrease of 10.90% from the prior estimate of 0.79 dated February 15, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.63 to a high of 0.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.45% from the latest reported closing price of 0.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaming Realms. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSDMF is 0.01%, a decrease of 44.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.00% to 264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BETZ - Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF holds 185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing a decrease of 73.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSDMF by 44.36% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

