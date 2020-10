Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. gaming platform Roblox Corporation said on Monday it has confidentially submitted paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.