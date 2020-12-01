Gaming platform Roblox acquires Imbellus assets ahead of IPO

By Joshua Franklin and Anirban Sen

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Roblox CorpRBLX.N said on Tuesday it had acquired the intellectual property assets of cognitive assessment start-up Imbellus to sharpen the U.S. online gaming platform's recruitment practices before a planned initial public offering (IPO).

Imbellus, based in Los Angeles, develops simulation-based tests that measure human thought processes. The company, which was valued at $57.5 million in a 2018 private fundraising round, has talked publicly about its application as a substitute for standardized U.S. tests such as the SAT college entrance exam.

"We are creating a new team within Roblox, led by Imbellus' visionary founder Rebecca Kantar to build a system on Roblox for fair and objective assessments that will help us broaden our sources of potential talent from more diverse backgrounds," a Roblox spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Roblox's platform offers users a host of different games across mobile devices and games consoles.

The San Mateo, California-based company has filed to go public through an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange which could come later this year.

