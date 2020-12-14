US Markets
Gaming platform Roblox acquires 3D facial animation firm Loom.ai

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

U.S. gaming platform Roblox Corp said on Monday it has acquired Loom.ai, a San Francisco-based startup providing real-time facial animation technology for 3D avatars.

Roblox said the deal will accelerate the development of next-generation avatars, as the startup's technology allows players to show their emotions and facial expressions. (https://refini.tv/3nicr9V)

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Roblox, which offers software downloads to create games and play them online, uses various Lego-like characters for its games.

The deal comes days after Roblox put off its planned initial public offering until next year, according to a memo sent to its employees and seen by Reuters.

