Gaming & Leisure Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GLPI

In trading on Monday, shares of Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.20, changing hands as low as $39.23 per share. Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are currently trading off about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPI's low point in its 52 week range is $35.96 per share, with $50.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.