GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS Earnings Results: $GLPI Reports Quarterly Earnings

GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS ($GLPI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.96 per share, beating estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $395,240,000, missing estimates of $404,445,881 by $-9,205,881.
GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS Insider Trading Activity
GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS insiders have traded $GLPI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DESIREE A. BURKE (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,562 shares for an estimated $2,448,189.
- MATTHEW DEMCHYK (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 47,121 shares for an estimated $2,325,164.
- STEVEN LADANY (SVP Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,181 shares for an estimated $1,431,700.
- E SCOTT URDANG has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,885 shares for an estimated $999,571.
- BRANDON JOHN MOORE (President, COO, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,891 shares for an estimated $565,780.
GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 5,797,299 shares (+75.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,197,919
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 4,950,021 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $238,393,011
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,765,847 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,043,191
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 1,759,489 shares (-86.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,736,990
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 933,842 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,973,830
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 845,890 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,738,062
- INVESCO LTD. removed 746,946 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,972,919
GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLPI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
- Wolfe Research issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024
