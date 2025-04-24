GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS Earnings Results: $GLPI Reports Quarterly Earnings

GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS ($GLPI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.96 per share, beating estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $395,240,000, missing estimates of $404,445,881 by $-9,205,881.

GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS Insider Trading Activity

GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS insiders have traded $GLPI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DESIREE A. BURKE (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,562 shares for an estimated $2,448,189 .

. MATTHEW DEMCHYK (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 47,121 shares for an estimated $2,325,164 .

. STEVEN LADANY (SVP Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,181 shares for an estimated $1,431,700 .

. E SCOTT URDANG has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,885 shares for an estimated $999,571 .

. BRANDON JOHN MOORE (President, COO, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,891 shares for an estimated $565,780.

GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GAMING & LEISURE PPTYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLPI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Wolfe Research issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

