Corsair Gaming, which designs and supplies personal computer and gaming hardware components, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company designs and sells high-performance gaming and streaming equipment including keyboards, headsets, PC components and gaming PCs. Corsair also has two software platforms: iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. Corsair previously filed to go public in 2010 but postponed in 2012. In 2017 private equity firm EagleTree Capital acquired a majority stake.



The Fremont, CA-based company was founded in 1994 and booked $1.3 billion in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CRSR. Corsair Gaming filed confidentially on June 15, 2020. Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Gaming hardware supplier Corsair Gaming files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



