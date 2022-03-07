Gaming group Ubisoft suspends sales in Russia

March 7 (Reuters) - French gaming group Ubisoft UBI.PA, the maker of the blockbuster "Assassin's Creed" franchise, has suspended sales of its products in Russia, the company said on Monday.

"Digital and physical sales are suspended in Russia," a company spokesperson told Reuters in a call, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

The group did not provide any financial details.

Ubisoft has an office in Moscow and employees in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa.

