Gaming group Embracer racks up 13 new acquisitions as Q2 earnings jump

STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Swedish games developer Embracer EMBRACb.ST on Wednesday announced 13 acquisitions and reported a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.

The developer and publisher of PC, console and mobile games, said it would initially pay around 2 billion Swedish crowns ($232.11 million) for the acquired companies, but that the total could rise to 3.8 billion, depending on fulfilment of agreed milestones.

Embracer, based in Karlstad, Sweden, said in a statement the acquisitions were seen adding 850 million-1.05 billion crowns to sales in the next financial year.

Embracer also reported a sharp jump in earnings on Wednesday, with fiscal second quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rising 132% year-on-year to 969 million crowns.

Embracer's games catalogue includes more than 190 owned franchises, such as Metro, Wreckfest and World War Z.

($1 = 8.6165 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

