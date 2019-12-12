Gaming ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.7%

VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), which makes up 4.50% of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,175,202 worth of VICI, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VICI:
VICI — last trade: $24.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2019
|John W. R. Payne
|President and COO
|10,635
|$21.18
|$225,249
|08/13/2019
|Edward Baltazar Pitoniak
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,200
|$21.29
|$323,608
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.