Gaming ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.7%

VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), which makes up 4.50% of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,175,202 worth of VICI, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VICI:

VICI — last trade: $24.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/09/2019 John W. R. Payne President and COO 10,635 $21.18 $225,249
08/13/2019 Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer 15,200 $21.29 $323,608

