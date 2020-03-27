Markets
Gaming ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.9%

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), which makes up 2.66% of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $385,215 worth of CHDN, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN:

CHDN — last trade: $98.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/05/2019 R. Alex Rankin Director 300 $124.77 $37,430
11/07/2019 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $123.16 $123,160
03/02/2020 R. Alex Rankin Director 1,000 $126.69 $126,690
03/06/2020 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $120.32 $120,323
03/11/2020 R. Alex Rankin Director 700 $103.70 $72,590
03/12/2020 Paul C. Varga Director 6,200 $105.74 $655,568
03/13/2020 R. Alex Rankin Director 300 $85.39 $25,617
03/16/2020 Paul C. Varga Director 1,800 $77.59 $139,669

And MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP), the #18 largest holding among components of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $330,685 worth of MGP, which represents approximately 2.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MGP is detailed in the table below:

MGP — last trade: $22.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/06/2020 Andy H. Chien CFO and Treasurer 2,100 $27.27 $57,258
03/06/2020 James C. Stewart Chief Executive Officer 1,500 $26.99 $40,490
03/10/2020 Michael Rietbrock Director 2,000 $24.64 $49,283
03/13/2020 James Murren Director 500 $20.14 $10,069

Most Popular