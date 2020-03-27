Gaming ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.9%

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), which makes up 2.66% of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $385,215 worth of CHDN, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN:
CHDN — last trade: $98.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2019
|R. Alex Rankin
|Director
|300
|$124.77
|$37,430
|11/07/2019
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$123.16
|$123,160
|03/02/2020
|R. Alex Rankin
|Director
|1,000
|$126.69
|$126,690
|03/06/2020
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$120.32
|$120,323
|03/11/2020
|R. Alex Rankin
|Director
|700
|$103.70
|$72,590
|03/12/2020
|Paul C. Varga
|Director
|6,200
|$105.74
|$655,568
|03/13/2020
|R. Alex Rankin
|Director
|300
|$85.39
|$25,617
|03/16/2020
|Paul C. Varga
|Director
|1,800
|$77.59
|$139,669
And MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP), the #18 largest holding among components of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $330,685 worth of MGP, which represents approximately 2.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MGP is detailed in the table below:
MGP — last trade: $22.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2020
|Andy H. Chien
|CFO and Treasurer
|2,100
|$27.27
|$57,258
|03/06/2020
|James C. Stewart
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,500
|$26.99
|$40,490
|03/10/2020
|Michael Rietbrock
|Director
|2,000
|$24.64
|$49,283
|03/13/2020
|James Murren
|Director
|500
|$20.14
|$10,069
