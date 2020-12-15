Gaming ETF (BJK) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF BJK is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up about 130% from its 52-week low price of $20.02/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

BJK in Focus

This fund provides investors with exposure to companies involved in casinos and casino hotels, sports betting, lottery services, gaming services, gaming technology and gaming equipment. The fund charges investors 66 basis points a year in fees (see: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The gaming corner of the broad stock market has been an area to watch lately given the historic development to counter the worst pandemic in over 100 years. The United States has geared up for the largest-ever immunization with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE in collaboration with BioNTech BNTX to millions of Americans. A vaccine has set the stage for speedy recovery thereby boosting demand for several types of products and services in the economy, which were otherwise beaten down badly due to the pandemic.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, BJK has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

