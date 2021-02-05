Cryptocurrencies

Gaming Company The9 Is Buying 5,000 More Bitcoin Miners

Publicly traded Chinese gaming company The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) has inked a deal to buy 5,000 more bitcoin (BTC) mining machines.

  • According to an announcement Friday, its subsidiary, NBTC Ltd., has signed an agreement with Shenzhen-based MicroBT to buy WhatsMiner machines within one year.
  • The agreement covers the purchase of the M32 and M31S WhatsMiner models, with the first batch of 440 M32 machines bought today.
  • The9 said plans to keep on buying different types of cryptocurrency mining machines going forward.
  • In late January, the firm announced its pivot to bitcoin mining, saying it was buying 26,007 unnamed bitcoin ASIC machines, with most already deployed in China at the time of the announcement.

