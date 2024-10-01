Gaming and Leisure Props Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $53.12, with a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.9% increase from the previous average price target of $50.64.

The standing of Gaming and Leisure Props among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Conor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $51.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 Andrew Rosivach Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $57.00 - RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $53.00 $50.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $48.00 $47.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $53.00 $52.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $52.50 $52.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $50.00 $48.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $61.00 $56.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $52.00 $47.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $53.00 $53.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a real estate investment property trust whose primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in sixty one gaming and related facilities, the real property associated with thirty four gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with six gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Gaming and Leisure Props's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Gaming and Leisure Props's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gaming and Leisure Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 54.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gaming and Leisure Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.67.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

