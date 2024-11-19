Gaming and Leisure Properties upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $54, up from $49.
