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Gaming And Leisure Properties Reports Higher Q2 Revenue And Earnings

July 30, 2026 — 06:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) on Thursday reported second-quarter 2026 total income from real estate of $430.5 million, up from $394.9 million in the same period last year.

Net income increased to $228.4 million from $151.4 million a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $0.80 from $0.54.

GLPI is currently trading after hours at $44.97 up $0.26 or 0.58 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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