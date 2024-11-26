Gaming and Leisure Properties price target raised to $57.50 from $53.25 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised the firm’s price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to $57.50 from $53.25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which is raising its 2025 AFFO estimate to $3.91 from $3.88 and its 2026 AFFO estimate to $4.11 from $3.93, tells investors that its estimates “make some pretty conservative assumptions on investment timing.”

