Gaming and Leisure Properties price target raised to $53.25 from $52.50 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to $53.25 from $52.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 AFFO per share of 95c, 1c ahead of the firm’s estimate and the Street view.

