Gaming and Leisure Properties price target lowered to $51 from $52 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste lowered the firm’s price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to $51 from $52 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares as part of a broader research note. The firm is turning less constructive on Tripe Net REITs as expectations of higher inflation and a “higher for longer” rate environment should weigh on the sector’s investment spreads and growth potential, marking the end of the “pivot party”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

