Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. reports record fourth quarter and annual results for 2024, highlighting revenue growth and tenant partnerships.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) announced its record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a 5.6% increase in total revenue to $389.6 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, with annual revenue reaching $1.531 billion, up 6.3%. The company reported a net income of $223.6 million for the fourth quarter, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year. Key growth factors included recent acquisitions, financing arrangements, and an expanding tenant base in the gaming sector. GLPI is optimistic about future growth, citing successful sale-leaseback transactions, an increase in revolver capacity to $2.09 billion, and a healthy pipeline for 2025. They forecast adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in 2025 to range from $1.105 billion to $1.121 billion, equating to a per share estimate of $3.83 to $3.88. The company continues to focus on maintaining financial strength and supporting tenant operations through innovative financing solutions.

Record financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2024, with total revenue increasing to $389.6 million for the quarter and $1.531 billion for the year.

Significant growth in key financial metrics, including a 5.1% increase in Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) year-over-year.

Successful acquisition of Bally’s properties in Kansas City and Shreveport, which will positively impact 2025 financial results and expands GLPI's tenant portfolio to 68 high-quality regional gaming assets.

Increased revolver capacity from $1.75 billion to $2.09 billion and extended maturity to December 2028, enhancing financial flexibility and operational capacity for future growth.

There is a significant dependence on tenant performance, especially regarding credit losses, which may indicate potential risks in revenue stability.

The company's forward-looking guidance includes a broad range of assumptions and does not account for unforeseen events that could impact operations, highlighting uncertainty in future performance.

What are the key financial results for GLPI in 2024?

GLPI reported total revenue of $1.531 billion, with a net income of $807.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2024.

How did GLPI perform in the fourth quarter of 2024?

In Q4 2024, GLPI achieved a total revenue of $389.6 million and an AFFO of $269.7 million, marking significant year-over-year growth.

What acquisitions did GLPI complete in 2024?

In 2024, GLPI acquired properties from Bally's for $395 million and made significant investments in gaming real estate across multiple states.

What is the AFFO guidance for GLPI in 2025?

GLPI estimates its AFFO for 2025 will range between $1.105 billion and $1.121 billion, or between $3.83 and $3.88 per share.

When will GLPI hold its next conference call?

GLPI will hold a conference call on February 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and market trends.

WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”) today announced record results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2024.









Financial Highlights



























Three Months Ended December 31,









Year Ended December 31,













(in millions, except per share data)

















2024

















2023













2024

















2023













Total Revenue











$





389.6









$





369.0





$





1,531.5









$





1,440.4











Income From Operations











$





308.2









$





295.3





$





1,130.7









$





1,068.7











Net income











$





223.6









$





217.3





$





807.6









$





755.4











FFO







(1) (4)













$





287.9









$





282.2





$





1,062.1









$





1,015.8











AFFO







(2) (4)













$





269.7









$





256.6





$





1,060.9









$





1,006.8











Adjusted EBITDA







(3) (4)













$





354.0









$





331.4





$





1,374.3









$





1,307.1











Net income, per diluted common share and OP units







(4)













$





0.79









$





0.78





$





2.87









$





2.77











FFO, per diluted common share and OP units







(4)













$





1.01









$





1.02





$





3.77









$





3.73











AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units







(4)













$





0.95









$





0.93





$





3.77









$





3.69









_____________________________







(1)



Funds from operations ("FFO") is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.







(2)



Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") is FFO, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense; the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts; other depreciation; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; capitalized interest; property transfer tax recoveries; straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.







(3)



Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net; income tax expense; real estate depreciation; other depreciation; (gains) or losses from dispositions of property; stock based compensation expense; straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; property transfer tax recoveries; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net.







(4)



Metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests.





Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, “We generated record fourth quarter and full year 2024 results reflecting growth across all key financial metrics for both the quarter and full year periods. On an operating basis, fourth quarter total revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $389.6 million while AFFO grew 5.1% to $269.7 million. Our record fourth quarter and full year financial results reflect GLPI’s recent acquisitions and financing arrangements, contractual escalators and growing base of leading regional gaming operator tenants, which together are expected to drive further growth in 2025 and beyond.





“Importantly, notwithstanding the still difficult transaction and financing environment, in 2024 GLPI successfully partnered with both new and existing tenants for four sale-leaseback transactions, as well as several financing commitments. During the fourth quarter, GLPI completed the sale-leaseback transactions for Bally’s properties in Kansas City and Shreveport, which will be accretive to our 2025 financial results. This transaction was structured at an attractive cap rate, expands our partnership with Bally’s and grew our tenant portfolio which now includes 68 high-quality regional gaming assets.





“GLPI's near- and long-term success and growth highlights our focus on maintaining balance sheet strength, our access to equity capital, our ability to manage leverage and a commitment to partnering with and supporting our tenants through innovative financing structures that benefit both parties. During the fourth quarter, the Company amended its credit agreement which increased the revolver capacity to $2.09 billion from $1.75 billion and extended its maturity to December 2028. Reflecting our disciplined operating strategy, a hallmark of the Company since our formation eleven years ago, and excluding the original transaction with PENN Entertainment, we have executed over $12 billion of gaming real estate related transactions, adding over $900 million of annual rent or financing revenue to our portfolio, at attractive and accretive average multiples. Notably, our work in 2024 also resulted a healthy pipeline of growth opportunities for 2025 and beyond based on our ability to serve as a growth financing source for current and potential new tenants.





“GLPI's first-hand experience as an operator in the gaming industry combined with our ability to deliver innovative financing solutions to current and prospective tenants are significant differentiators that drive our access to and ability to complete transactions. Our 2024 portfolio additions and recently completed transactions combined with contractual rent escalators and a strong balance sheet, set the stage for continued financial growth in 2025. GLPI is well positioned to deliver long-term growth based on our gaming operator relationships, our rights and options to participate in select tenants’ future growth and expansion initiatives, an environment conducive to supporting a healthy pipeline of new agreements, and our ability to structure and fund innovative transactions at competitive rates. Our tenants' strength, combined with our balance sheet and liquidity, position the Company to grow cash flows, raise dividends and build value for shareholders in 2025 and beyond.”







Recent Developments









On February 12, 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("Boyd") exercised its first 5-year renewal option on both the Boyd Master Lease and the Belterra Park Lease. As a result, both lease terms now expire on April 30, 2031.



On February 12, 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("Boyd") exercised its first 5-year renewal option on both the Boyd Master Lease and the Belterra Park Lease. As a result, both lease terms now expire on April 30, 2031.



On February 7, 2025, Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) ("Bally's") completed its merger transactions with Standard General L.P. and its affiliates, and pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc ("Casino Queen") is now a subsidiary of Bally's.



On February 7, 2025, Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) ("Bally's") completed its merger transactions with Standard General L.P. and its affiliates, and pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc ("Casino Queen") is now a subsidiary of Bally's.



On February 3, 2025, the Company agreed to fund, if requested by PENN at their sole discretion, on or before March 31, 2029, construction improvements for the benefit of Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs in an amount not to exceed the greater of (i) the hard costs associated with the project and (ii) $150.0 million. The financing is being offered at a 7.10% capitalization rate. PENN shall be entitled, in its sole discretion, to structure such financing as rent or as a 5 year term loan that is pre-payable at any time without penalty. GLPI will own the entire land-based development regardless of the financing option selected by PENN.



On February 3, 2025, the Company agreed to fund, if requested by PENN at their sole discretion, on or before March 31, 2029, construction improvements for the benefit of Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs in an amount not to exceed the greater of (i) the hard costs associated with the project and (ii) $150.0 million. The financing is being offered at a 7.10% capitalization rate. PENN shall be entitled, in its sole discretion, to structure such financing as rent or as a 5 year term loan that is pre-payable at any time without penalty. GLPI will own the entire land-based development regardless of the financing option selected by PENN.



On December 16, 2024, the Company completed the purchase of the real property assets of both Bally’s Kansas City and Bally’s Shreveport for total consideration of $395 million. The two properties are in a new Bally’s Master Lease (the "Bally's Master Lease II") that is cross-defaulted with the existing Bally’s Master Lease with initial cash rent pursuant to the agreement for the two new properties of $32.2 million. On September 11, 2024, the Company completed the $250 million acquisition of the land on which Bally's permanent Chicago Casino will be constructed. With the completion of the land purchase, the Company is entitled to receive annual rent of $20 million, representing an initial cash yield of 8.0%. On July 12, 2024, the Company entered into a binding term sheet with Bally’s which included the Company's intention to acquire the real property assets of Bally’s Kansas City Casino and Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel as well as the land under Bally’s planned permanent Chicago casino site, as well as the Company's intention to fund the construction of up to $940 million of certain real property improvements of the Bally's Chicago Casino Resort. In aggregate, the transactions represented a blended 8.3% initial cash yield on the approximately $1.585 billion of investments. Further, the Company secured adjustments to the purchase price and related cap rate related to the existing, previously announced, contingent purchase option for Bally’s Lincoln facility, as well as the addition of a right for GLPI to call the asset beginning in October 2026. The updated purchase price for Bally’s Lincoln is $735 million at an 8.0% cap rate.



On December 16, 2024, the Company completed the purchase of the real property assets of both Bally’s Kansas City and Bally’s Shreveport for total consideration of $395 million. The two properties are in a new Bally’s Master Lease (the "Bally's Master Lease II") that is cross-defaulted with the existing Bally’s Master Lease with initial cash rent pursuant to the agreement for the two new properties of $32.2 million. On September 11, 2024, the Company completed the $250 million acquisition of the land on which Bally's permanent Chicago Casino will be constructed. With the completion of the land purchase, the Company is entitled to receive annual rent of $20 million, representing an initial cash yield of 8.0%. On July 12, 2024, the Company entered into a binding term sheet with Bally’s which included the Company's intention to acquire the real property assets of Bally’s Kansas City Casino and Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel as well as the land under Bally’s planned permanent Chicago casino site, as well as the Company's intention to fund the construction of up to $940 million of certain real property improvements of the Bally's Chicago Casino Resort. In aggregate, the transactions represented a blended 8.3% initial cash yield on the approximately $1.585 billion of investments. Further, the Company secured adjustments to the purchase price and related cap rate related to the existing, previously announced, contingent purchase option for Bally’s Lincoln facility, as well as the addition of a right for GLPI to call the asset beginning in October 2026. The updated purchase price for Bally’s Lincoln is $735 million at an 8.0% cap rate.



On December 2, 2024, the Company entered into an amended credit agreement with its existing bank group to increase the revolver capacity to $2.09 billion from $1.75 billion and extend its maturity date to December 2028 from May 2026.



On December 2, 2024, the Company entered into an amended credit agreement with its existing bank group to increase the revolver capacity to $2.09 billion from $1.75 billion and extend its maturity date to December 2028 from May 2026.



In September 2024, the Company entered into a $110 million delayed draw term loan facility with the Ione Band of Miwok Indians ("Ione") (the "Ione Loan") to provide the tribe funding for a new casino development near Sacramento, California. Ione has an option at the end of the Ione Loan term to satisfy the loan obligation by converting the outstanding principal into a long-term lease with an initial term of 25 years and a maximum term of 45 years. These agreements were entered into subsequent to receiving a declination letter from the National Indian Gaming Commission approving the transaction documents, including the long-term lease. As of December 31, 2024, $15.1 million was advanced and outstanding under the Ione Loan which has a five-year term and an interest rate of 11%.



In September 2024, the Company entered into a $110 million delayed draw term loan facility with the Ione Band of Miwok Indians ("Ione") (the "Ione Loan") to provide the tribe funding for a new casino development near Sacramento, California. Ione has an option at the end of the Ione Loan term to satisfy the loan obligation by converting the outstanding principal into a long-term lease with an initial term of 25 years and a maximum term of 45 years. These agreements were entered into subsequent to receiving a declination letter from the National Indian Gaming Commission approving the transaction documents, including the long-term lease. As of December 31, 2024, $15.1 million was advanced and outstanding under the Ione Loan which has a five-year term and an interest rate of 11%.



In late August 2024, the Company's development project in Rockford, Illinois was completed. As of December 31, 2024, the outstanding loan balance was $150 million which accrued interest at 10%. On January 1, 2025, the Company amended the terms of the loan to reduce the interest rate to 8% with a maturity date of June 30, 2026 subject to a six month extension ("Rockford Loan").



In late August 2024, the Company's development project in Rockford, Illinois was completed. As of December 31, 2024, the outstanding loan balance was $150 million which accrued interest at 10%. On January 1, 2025, the Company amended the terms of the loan to reduce the interest rate to 8% with a maturity date of June 30, 2026 subject to a six month extension ("Rockford Loan").



The Company has entered into forward sale agreements to sell 8,170,387 shares for a net sales price of $409.3 million subject to certain contractual adjustments. No amounts have been or will be recorded on the Company's balance sheet with respect to these forward sale agreements until settlement.



The Company has entered into forward sale agreements to sell 8,170,387 shares for a net sales price of $409.3 million subject to certain contractual adjustments. No amounts have been or will be recorded on the Company's balance sheet with respect to these forward sale agreements until settlement.



On August 6, 2024, the Company issued $1.2 billion in Senior Unsecured Notes ("Notes"). The Notes were issued in two tranches; the first was a 5.625%, $800 million note that will mature on September 15, 2034 and was priced at 99.094% of par value and the second was a 6.250%, $400 million note that will mature on September 15, 2054 and was priced at 99.183% of par value.



On August 6, 2024, the Company issued $1.2 billion in Senior Unsecured Notes ("Notes"). The Notes were issued in two tranches; the first was a 5.625%, $800 million note that will mature on September 15, 2034 and was priced at 99.094% of par value and the second was a 6.250%, $400 million note that will mature on September 15, 2054 and was priced at 99.183% of par value.



On June 3, 2024, the Company announced an agreement to fund and oversee a landside move and hotel renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge ("The Belle") in Baton Rouge, LA for Casino Queen. The Company has committed to provide up to approximately $111 million of funding for the project ($35.1 million of which has been funded as of December 31, 2024), which is expected to be completed by September 2025. The casino will continue to operate except while gaming equipment is being moved to the new facility. The Company will own the new facility and Casino Queen will pay an incremental rental yield of 9.0% on the development funding beginning a year from the initial disbursement of funds, which occurred on May 30, 2024.



On June 3, 2024, the Company announced an agreement to fund and oversee a landside move and hotel renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge ("The Belle") in Baton Rouge, LA for Casino Queen. The Company has committed to provide up to approximately $111 million of funding for the project ($35.1 million of which has been funded as of December 31, 2024), which is expected to be completed by September 2025. The casino will continue to operate except while gaming equipment is being moved to the new facility. The Company will own the new facility and Casino Queen will pay an incremental rental yield of 9.0% on the development funding beginning a year from the initial disbursement of funds, which occurred on May 30, 2024.



On May 16, 2024, the Company acquired the real estate assets of the Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex, the Deadwood Mountain Grand casino, and Baldini's Casino, for $105.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, GLPI and affiliates of Strategic Gaming Management, LLC ("Strategic") entered into two cross-defaulted triple-net lease agreements, each for an initial 25-year term with two ten-year renewal periods. The Company also provided $5 million in capital improvement proceeds at the closing of the transactions for capital improvements for a total investment of $110 million. The initial aggregate annual cash rent for the new leases is $9.2 million, inclusive of capital improvement funding, and rent is subject to a fixed 2.0% annual escalation beginning in year three of the lease and a CPI based annual escalation beginning in year 11 of the lease, of the greater of 2.0% or CPI capped at 2.5%.



On May 16, 2024, the Company acquired the real estate assets of the Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex, the Deadwood Mountain Grand casino, and Baldini's Casino, for $105.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, GLPI and affiliates of Strategic Gaming Management, LLC ("Strategic") entered into two cross-defaulted triple-net lease agreements, each for an initial 25-year term with two ten-year renewal periods. The Company also provided $5 million in capital improvement proceeds at the closing of the transactions for capital improvements for a total investment of $110 million. The initial aggregate annual cash rent for the new leases is $9.2 million, inclusive of capital improvement funding, and rent is subject to a fixed 2.0% annual escalation beginning in year three of the lease and a CPI based annual escalation beginning in year 11 of the lease, of the greater of 2.0% or CPI capped at 2.5%.



On February 6, 2024, the Company acquired the real estate assets of Tioga Downs Casino Resort ("Tioga Downs") in Nichols, NY from American Racing & Entertainment, LLC ("American Racing") for $175.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, an affiliate of GLPI and American Racing entered into a triple-net lease agreement for an initial 30-year term. The initial rent is $14.5 million and is subject to annual fixed escalations of 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary which increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial term.















Dividends









On February 13, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.76 per share on the Company's common stock that will be payable on March 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.





On November 25, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.76 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend was paid on December 20, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2024.









2025 Guidance









Reflecting the current operating and competitive environment, the Company is providing AFFO guidance for the full year 2025 based on the following assumptions and other factors:







The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions other than anticipated fundings of approximately $400 million related to current development projects and our expectation of settling the forward sale agreements in June of 2025.



The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions other than anticipated fundings of approximately $400 million related to current development projects and our expectation of settling the forward sale agreements in June of 2025.



The guidance assumes there will be no material changes in applicable legislation, regulatory environment, world events, including weather, recent consumer trends, economic conditions, oil prices, competitive landscape or other circumstances beyond our control that may adversely affect the Company's results of operations.







The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2025 will be between $1.105 billion and $1.121 billion, or between $3.83 and $3.88 per diluted share and OP units.





The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, provision for credit losses, net, and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. In particular, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in the provision for credit losses, net, under ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("ASC 326") in future periods. The non-cash change in the provision for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to future periods is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company's control and may not be reliably predicted, including the performance and future outlook of our tenant's operations for our leases that are accounted for as investment in leases, financing receivables, as well as broader macroeconomic factors and future predictions of such factors. As a result, forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.













Portfolio Update









GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of December 31, 2024, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 68 gaming and related facilities, including the real property associated with 34 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd, the real property associated with 15 gaming and related facilities operated by Bally's (including Casino Queen) and 1 facility under development for Bally's in Chicago, Illinois, the real property associated with 3 gaming and related facilities operated by The Cordish Companies ("Cordish"), 1 gaming and related facility operated by American Racing, 3 gaming and related facilities operated by Strategic and 1 gaming facility managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock International ("Hard Rock"). These facilities are geographically diversified across 20 states.









Conference Call Details









The Company will hold a conference call on February 21, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results, current business trends and market conditions.





To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:





Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.





Domestic: 1-877/407-0784





International: 1-201/689-8560





Conference Call Playback:





Domestic: 1-844/512-2921





International: 1-412/317-6671





Passcode: 13751193





The playback can be accessed through Friday, February 28, 2025.







Webcast







The conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.glpropinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days thereafter on the Company’s website.















GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Statements of Operations







(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenues







































Rental income





$





333,979













$





327,948













$





1,330,620













$





1,286,358













Income from sales type lease









3,764

















—

















5,004

















—













Income from investment in leases, financing receivables









47,648

















40,059

















185,430

















152,990













Interest income from real estate loans









4,224

















1,022

















10,492

















1,044













Total income from real estate









389,615

















369,029

















1,531,546

















1,440,392



















































Operating expenses







































Land rights and ground lease expense









12,228

















11,804

















47,674

















48,116













General and administrative









14,362

















13,761

















59,571

















56,450













Gains from dispositions of property









—

















—

















(3,790





)













(22





)









Property transfer tax recovery









—

















—

















—

















(2,187





)









Depreciation









64,759

















65,739

















260,152

















262,870













(Benefit) provision for credit losses, net









(9,940





)













(17,551





)













37,254

















6,461













Total operating expenses









81,409

















73,753

















400,861

















371,688













Income from operations









308,206

















295,276

















1,130,685

















1,068,704



















































Other income (expenses)







































Interest expense









(97,847





)













(82,869





)













(366,897





)













(323,388





)









Interest income









13,816

















5,806

















45,989

















12,607













Losses on debt extinguishment









—

















—

















—

















(556





)









Total other expenses









(84,031





)













(77,063





)













(320,908





)













(311,337





)















































Income before income taxes











224,175

















218,213

















809,777

















757,367













Income tax expense









565

















957

















2,129

















1,997















Net income







$





223,610













$





217,256













$





807,648













$





755,370













Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership









(6,398





)













(5,964





)













(23,028





)













(21,087





)











Net income attributable to common shareholders







$





217,212













$





211,292













$





784,620













$





734,283



















































Earnings per common share:







































Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders





$





0.79













$





0.79













$





2.87













$





2.78













Diluted earnings attributable to common shareholders





$





0.79













$





0.78













$





2.87













$





2.77



















GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Current Year Revenue Detail







(in thousands) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended December 31, 2024











Building





base





rent









Land





base





rent









Percentage





rent and





other rental





revenue









Interest





income on





real estate





loans









Total





cash





income









Straight-





line rent





and





deferred





rent





adjustments







(1)











Ground





rent in





revenue









Accretion





on





financing





leases









Total





income





from





real





estate











Amended PENN Master Lease





$





53,798





$





10,759





$





6,548











$









—









$









71,105







$





4,951









$





601





$





—







$









76,657











PENN 2023 Master Lease









59,503









—









(128





)











—













59,375











5,033













—









—











64,408











Amended Pinnacle Master Lease









61,482









17,814









8,121















—













87,417











1,858













2,118









—











91,393











PENN Morgantown









—









785









—















—













785











—













—









—











785











Caesars Master Lease









16,302









5,933









—















—













22,235











1,916













330









—











24,481











Horseshoe St Louis Lease









5,991









—









—















—













5,991











324













—









—











6,315











Boyd Master Lease









20,470









2,946









3,047















—













26,463











574













432









—











27,469











Boyd Belterra Lease









723









473









500















—













1,696











152













—









—











1,848











Bally's Master Lease









26,411









—









—















—













26,411











—













2,692









—











29,103











Bally's Master Lease II









1,431









—









—















—













1,431











—













211









—











1,642











Maryland Live! Lease









19,079









—









—















—













19,079











—













2,158









3,546











24,783











Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease









12,719









—









—















—













12,719











—













308









2,267











15,294











Casino Queen Master Lease









7,941









—









—















—













7,941











32













—









—











7,973











Tropicana Las Vegas Lease









—









3,763









—















—













3,763











—













—









2











3,765











Rockford Lease









—









2,040









—















—













2,040











—













—









496











2,536











Rockford Loan









—









—









—













3,833











3,833











—













—









—











3,833











Tioga Downs Lease









3,631









—









—















—













3,631











—













1









602











4,234











Strategic Gaming Leases









2,299









—









—















—













2,299











—













106









300











2,705











Ione Loan









—









—









—













391











391











—













—









—











391











Bally's Chicago Lease









—









5,000









—















—













5,000











(5,000





)









—









—











—











Total





$





291,780





$





49,513





$





18,088









$





4,224







$









363,605







$





9,840









$





8,957





$





7,213







$









389,615













(1)



Includes $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization for the three months ended December 31, 2024





















Year Ended December 31, 2024











Building





base





rent









Land





base





rent









Percentage





rent and





other rental





revenue









Interest





income on





real estate





loans









Total





cash





income









Straight-





line rent





and





deferred





rent





adjustments







(2)











Ground





rent in





revenue









Accretion





on





financing





leases









Total





income





from





real





estate











Amended PENN Master Lease





$





213,067





$





43,035





$





26,110









$





—







$









282,212







$





19,807









$





2,281





$





—







$









304,300











PENN 2023 Master Lease









236,242









—









(482





)











—













235,760











21,897













—









—











257,657











Amended Pinnacle Master Lease









244,322









71,256









31,209















—













346,787











7,432













8,281









—











362,500











PENN Morgantown









—









3,138









—















—













3,138











—













—









—











3,138











Caesars Master Lease









64,367









23,729









—















—













88,096











8,505













1,320









—











97,921











Horseshoe St Louis Lease









23,744









—









—















—













23,744











1,520













—









—











25,264











Boyd Master Lease









81,343









11,785









11,546















—













104,674











2,296













1,729









—











108,699











Boyd Belterra Lease









2,875









1,894









1,963















—













6,732











606













—









—











7,338











Bally's Master Lease









104,768









—









—















—













104,768











—













10,690









—











115,458











Bally's Master Lease II









1,431









—









—















—













1,431











—













211









—











1,642











Maryland Live! Lease









76,313









—









—















—













76,313











—













8,703









14,979











99,995











Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease









50,729









—









—















—













50,729











—













1,241









8,935











60,905











Casino Queen Master Lease









31,662









—









—















—













31,662











150













—









—











31,812











Tropicana Las Vegas Lease









—









12,188









—















—













12,188











—













—









2











12,190











Rockford Lease









—









8,053









—















—













8,053











—













—









2,014











10,067











Rockford Loan









—









—









—













10,055











10,055











—













—









—











10,055











Tioga Downs Lease









13,106









—









—















—













13,106











—













5









2,346











15,457











Strategic Gaming Leases









5,774









—









—















—













5,774











—













247









690











6,711











Ione Loan









—









—









—













437











437











—













—









—











437











Bally's Chicago Lease









—









6,111









—















—













6,111











(6,111





)









—









—











—











Total





$





1,149,743





$





181,189





$





70,346









$





10,492







$









1,411,770







$





56,102









$





34,708





$





28,966







$









1,531,546













(2)



Includes $0.3 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization for the year ended December 31, 2024













Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA





Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries







CONSOLIDATED







(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net income









$









223,610

















$









217,256

















$









807,648

















$









755,370















Gains from dispositions of property, net of tax









—

















—

















(3,790





)













(22





)









Real estate depreciation









64,276

















64,946

















258,219

















260,440















Funds from operations









$









287,886

















$









282,202

















$









1,062,077

















$









1,015,788















Straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments



(1)











(9,840





)













(13,436





)













(56,102





)













(39,881





)









Other depreciation









483

















793

















1,933

















2,430













Amortization of land rights









3,442

















3,276

















13,270

















13,554













Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts









3,057

















2,545

















11,229

















9,857













Accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables









(7,213





)













(6,250





)













(28,966





)













(23,056





)









Non-cash adjustment to financing lease liabilities









115

















122

















473

















469













Stock based compensation









5,252

















4,914

















24,262

















22,873













Capitalized interest









(3,538





)













—

















(4,395





)













—













Losses on debt extinguishment









—

















—

















—

















556













Property transfer tax recovery









—

















—

















—

















(2,187





)









(Benefit)/provision for credit losses, net









(9,940





)













(17,551





)













37,254

















6,461













Capital maintenance expenditures



(2)











(35





)













(42





)













(134





)













(67





)











Adjusted funds from operations









$









269,669

















$









256,573

















$









1,060,901

















$









1,006,797















Interest, net



(3)











83,248

















76,383

















317,945

















308,090













Income tax expense









565

















957

















2,129

















1,997













Capital maintenance expenditures



(2)











35

















42

















134

















67













Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts









(3,057





)













(2,545





)













(11,229





)













(9,857





)









Capitalized interest









3,538

















—

















4,395

















—















Adjusted EBITDA









$









353,998

















$









331,410

















$









1,374,275

















$









1,307,094





















































Net income, per diluted common shares and OP units







$





0.79













$





0.78













$





2.87













$





2.77















FFO, per diluted common share and OP units







$





1.01













$





1.02













$





3.77













$





3.73















AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units







$





0.95













$





0.93













$





3.77













$





3.69



















































Weighted average number of common shares and OP units outstanding









































Diluted common shares











275,634,352

















269,652,162

















273,534,076

















264,992,926















OP units











8,111,510

















7,653,326

















8,050,914

















7,651,755















Diluted common shares and OP units











283,745,862

















277,305,488

















281,584,990

















272,644,681















(1)



The three months and year ended December 31, 2024 amounts include $0.1 million and $0.3 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization.







(2)



Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.







(3)



Excludes a non-cash interest expense gross up related to certain ground leases.













Reconciliation of Cash Net Operating Income





Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries







CONSOLIDATED







(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)























Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024













Year Ended





December 31, 2024













Adjusted EBITDA









$









353,998

















$









1,374,275















General and administrative expenses









14,362

















59,571













Stock based compensation









(5,252





)













(24,262





)











Cash net operating income







(1)















363,108





















1,409,584















_____________________________







(1)



Cash net operating income is cash rental income and interest on real estate loans less cash property level expenses.



















Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Balance Sheets







(in thousands, except share and per share data)























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

































Assets























Real estate investments, net





$





8,148,719













$





8,168,792













Investment in leases, financing receivables, net









2,333,114

















2,023,606













Investment in leases, sales-type, net









254,821

















—













Real estate loans, net









160,590

















39,036













Right-of-use assets and land rights, net









1,091,783

















835,524













Cash and cash equivalents









462,632

















683,983













Held to maturity investment securities









560,832

















—













Other assets









63,458

















55,717















Total assets







$





13,075,949













$





11,806,658



































Liabilities























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





5,802













$





7,011













Accrued interest









105,752

















83,112













Accrued salaries and wages









7,154

















7,452













Operating lease liabilities









244,973

















196,853













Financing lease liabilities









60,788

















54,261













Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts









7,735,877

















6,627,550













Deferred rental revenue









228,508

















284,893













Other liabilities









41,571

















36,572













Total liabilities









8,430,425

















7,297,704



































Equity































00





















Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)









—

















—













Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 274,422,549 shares and 270,922,719 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)









2,744

















2,709













Additional paid-in capital









6,209,827

















6,052,109













Retained deficit









(1,944,009





)













(1,897,913





)









Total equity attributable to Gaming and Leisure Properties









4,268,562

















4,156,905













Noncontrolling interests in GLPI's Operating Partnership (8,224,939 units and 7,653,326 units outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)









376,962

















352,049













Total equity









4,645,524

















4,508,954















Total liabilities and equity







$





13,075,949













$





11,806,658





















Debt Capitalization









The Company’s debt structure as of December 31, 2024 was as follows:



































Years to





Maturity









Interest





Rate













Balance





































(in thousands)











Unsecured $2,090 Million Revolver Due December 2028





3.9





5.666%













332,455













Term Loan Credit Facility Due September 2027





2.7





5.675%













600,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025





0.4





5.250%













850,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026





1.3





5.375%













975,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028





3.4





5.750%













500,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029





4.0





5.300%













750,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030





5.0





4.000%













700,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2031





6.0





4.000%













700,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2032





7.0





3.250%













800,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 2033





8.9





6.750%













400,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2034





9.7





5.625%













800,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2054





29.7





6.250%













400,000













Other





1.7





4.780%













277















Total long-term debt



























7,807,732













Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts





















(71,855





)











Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts



















$





7,735,877















Weighted average







5.9





5.090%









































_____________________________













Rating Agency - Issue Rating



















Rating Agency













Rating



















Standard & Poor's









BBB-

















Fitch









BBB-

















Moody's









Ba1





















Properties















Description









Location









Date Acquired









Tenant/Operator















Amended PENN Master Lease (14 Properties)

























Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg





Lawrenceburg, IN





11/1/2013





PENN









Argosy Casino Alton





Alton, IL





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races





Charles Town, WV





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course





Grantville, PA





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Casino Bangor





Bangor, ME





11/1/2013





PENN









Zia Park Casino





Hobbs, NM





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast





Bay St. Louis, MS





11/1/2013





PENN









Argosy Casino Riverside





Riverside, MO





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Casino Tunica





Tunica, MS





11/1/2013





PENN









Boomtown Biloxi





Biloxi, MS





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Casino St. Louis





Maryland Heights, MO





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway





Dayton, OH





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track





Youngstown, OH





11/1/2013





PENN









1st Jackpot Casino





Tunica, MS





5/1/2017





PENN













PENN 2023 Master Lease (7 Properties)

























Hollywood Casino Aurora





Aurora, IL





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Casino Joliet





Joliet, IL





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Casino Toledo





Toledo, OH





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Casino Columbus





Columbus, OH





11/1/2013





PENN









M Resort





Henderson, NV





11/1/2013





PENN









Hollywood Casino at the Meadows





Washington, PA





9/9/2016





PENN









Hollywood Casino Perryville





Perryville, MD





7/1/2021





PENN













Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties)

























Ameristar Black Hawk





Black Hawk, CO





4/28/2016





PENN









Ameristar East Chicago





East Chicago, IN





4/28/2016





PENN









Ameristar Council Bluffs





Council Bluffs, IA





4/28/2016





PENN









L'Auberge Baton Rouge





Baton Rouge, LA





4/28/2016





PENN









Boomtown Bossier City





Bossier City, LA





4/28/2016





PENN









L'Auberge Lake Charles





Lake Charles, LA





4/28/2016





PENN









Boomtown New Orleans





New Orleans, LA





4/28/2016





PENN









Ameristar Vicksburg





Vicksburg, MS





4/28/2016





PENN









River City Casino & Hotel





St. Louis, MO





4/28/2016





PENN









Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu)





Jackpot, NV





4/28/2016





PENN









Plainridge Park Casino





Plainridge, MA





10/15/2018





PENN













Caesars Master Lease (5 Properties)

























Tropicana Atlantic City





Atlantic City, NJ





10/1/2018





CZR









Tropicana Laughlin





Laughlin, NV





10/1/2018





CZR









Trop Casino Greenville





Greenville, MS





10/1/2018





CZR









Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf





Bettendorf, IA





12/18/2020





CZR









Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo





Waterloo, IA





12/18/2020





CZR













Boyd Master Lease (3 Properties)

























Belterra Casino Resort





Florence, IN





4/28/2016





BYD









Ameristar Kansas City





Kansas City, MO





4/28/2016





BYD









Ameristar St. Charles





St. Charles, MO





4/28/2016





BYD













Bally's Master Lease (8 Properties)

























Bally's Evansville





Evansville, IN





6/3/2021





BALY









Bally's Dover Casino Resort





Dover, DE





6/3/2021





BALY









Black Hawk (Black Hawk North, West and East casinos)





Black Hawk, CO





4/1/2022





BALY









Quad Cities Casino & Hotel





Rock Island, IL





4/1/2022





BALY









Bally's Tiverton Hotel & Casino





Tiverton, RI





1/3/2023





BALY









Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Biloxi





Biloxi, MS





1/3/2023





BALY













Bally's Master Lease II (2 Properties)

























Bally's Kansas City





Kansas City, MO





12/16/2024





BALY









Bally's Shreveport





Shreveport, LA





12/16/2024





BALY













Casino Queen Master Lease (4 Properties)

























DraftKings at Casino Queen





East St. Louis, IL





1/23/2014





BALY









The Queen Baton Rouge





Baton Rouge, LA





12/17/2021





BALY









Casino Queen Marquette





Marquette, IA





9/6/2023





BALY









Belle of Baton Rouge





Baton Rouge, LA





10/1/2018





BALY













Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease (2 Properties)

























Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia





Philadelphia, PA





3/1/2022





Cordish









Live! Casino Pittsburgh





Greensburg, PA





3/1/2022





Cordish













Strategic Gaming Leases (3 Properties)











(1)



























Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex





Deadwood, SD





5/16/2024





Strategic









Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino





Deadwood, SD





5/16/2024





Strategic









Baldini's Casino





Sparks, NV





5/16/2024





Strategic













Single Asset Leases

























Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center





Cincinnati, OH





10/15/2018





BYD









Horseshoe St. Louis





St. Louis, MO





10/1/2018





CZR









Hollywood Casino Morgantown





Morgantown, PA





10/1/2020





PENN









Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland





Hanover, MD





12/29/2021





Cordish









Tropicana Las Vegas





Las Vegas, NV





4/16/2020





BALY









Tioga Downs





Nicholas, NY





2/6.2024





American Racing









Hard Rock Casino Rockford





Rockford, IL





8/29/2023





815 ENT Lease



(2)











Bally's Chicago Development





Chicago, IL





9/11/2024





BALY































(1)



Represents two cross-defaulted, co-terminus leases











(2)



Managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock

















Lease Information























Master Leases

















PENN 2023





Master





Lease









Amended





PENN





Master





Lease









PENN





Amended





Pinnacle





Master





Lease









Caesars





Amended





and Restated





Master





Lease









Boyd Master





Lease











Property Count





7





14





12





5





3









Number of States Represented





5





9





8





4





2









Commencement Date





1/1/2023





11/1/2013





4/28/2016





10/1/2018





10/15/2018









Lease Expiration Date





10/31/2033





10/31/2033





4/30/2031





9/30/2038





04/30/2031









Remaining Renewal Terms





15 (3x5 years)





15 (3x5 years)





20 (4x5 years)





20 (4x5 years)





20 (4x5 years)









Corporate Guarantee





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes





No









Master Lease with Cross Collateralization





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes









Technical Default Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes









Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage





1.1





1.1





1.2





1.2





1.4









Competitive Radius Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes













Escalator Details

































Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum





1.5% (1)





2%





2%





1.75 % (2)





2%









Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024



(3)







1.91





2.16





1.79



(4)







1.88





2.55









Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor





N/A





1.8





1.8





N/A





1.8









Yearly Anniversary for Realization





November





November





May





October





May













Percentage Rent Reset Details

































Reset Frequency





N/A





5 years





2 years





N/A





2 years









Next Reset





N/A





November 2028





May 2026





N/A





May 2026











(1)



In addition to the annual escalation, a one-time annualized increase of $1.4 million occurs on November 1, 2027.







(2)



Building base rent will be increased by 1.75% in the 7th and 8th lease year and 2% in the 9th lease year and each year thereafter.







(3)



Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.







(4)



Coverage ratio for escalation purposes excludes adjusted revenue and rent attributable to the Plainridge Park facility as well as certain other fixed rent amounts.













Lease Information



















Master Leases

















Bally's





Master





Lease









Bally's





Master





Lease II









Casino





Queen





Master Lease









Pennsylvania





Live! Master





Lease operated





by Cordish









Strategic





Gaming





Lease (1)











Property Count





8





2





4





2





3









Number of States Represented





6





2





3





1





2









Commencement Date





6/3/2021





12/16/2024





12/17/2021





3/1/2022





5/16/2024









Lease Expiration Date





06/02/2036





12/15/2039





12/31/2036





2/28/2061





5/31/2049









Remaining Renewal Terms





20 (4x5 years)





20 (4x5 years)





20 (4x5 years)





21 (1x11 years,





1x10 years)





20 (2x10 years)









Corporate Guarantee





Yes





Yes





Yes





No





Yes









Master Lease with Cross Collateralization





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes









Technical Default Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes









Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage





1.2





1.35 (4)





1.4





1.4





1.4 (5)









Competitive Radius Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes













Escalator Details

































Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum





(2)





(2)





(3)





1.75%





2% (5)









Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024



(6)







2.02





N/A





2.32





2.39





N/A









Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A









Yearly Anniversary for Realization





June





December





December





March





June 2026













Percentage Rent Reset Details

































Reset Frequency





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A









Next Reset





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A











(1)



Consists of two leases that are cross collateralized and co-terminus with each other.







(2)



If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.







(3)



Rent increases by 0.5% for the first six years. Beginning in the seventh lease year through the remainder of the lease term, if the CPI increases by at least 0.25% for any lease year then annual rent shall be increased by 1.25%, and if the CPI is less than 0.25% then rent will remain unchanged for such lease year.







(4)



The default adjusted revenue to rent coverage declines to 1.2 if the annual rent equals or exceeds $60 million on an annual basis.







(5)



The default adjusted revenue to rent coverage declines to 1.25 if the tenant's adjusted revenues total $75 million or more. Annual rent escalates at 2% beginning in year three of the lease and in year 11 escalates based on the greater of 2% or CPI, capped at 2.5%.







(6)



Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.













Lease Information























Single Property Leases





















Belterra Park





Lease operated





by BYD









Horseshoe St.





Louis Lease





operated by





CZR









Morgantown





Ground Lease





operated by





PENN









Live! Casino &





Hotel Maryland





operated by





Cordish











Commencement Date





10/15/2018





9/29/2020





10/1/2020





12/29/2021









Lease Expiration Date





04/30/2031





10/31/2033





10/31/2040





12/31/2060









Remaining Renewal Terms





20 (4x5 years)





20 (4x5 years)





30 (6x5 years)





21 (1x11 years,





1x10 years)









Corporate Guarantee





No





Yes





Yes





No









Technical Default Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes









Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage





1.4





1.2





N/A





1.4









Competitive Radius Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





N/A





Yes













Escalator Details





























Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum





2%





1.25%



(1)







1.50%



(2)







1.75%









Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024



(3)







3.35





2.05





N/A





3.57









Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor





1.8





N/A





N/A





N/A









Yearly Anniversary for Realization





May





October





December





January













Percentage Rent Reset Details





























Reset Frequency





2 years





N/A





N/A





N/A









Next Reset





May 2026





N/A





N/A





N/A











(1)



For the second through fifth lease years, after which time the annual escalation becomes 1.75% for the 6th and 7th lease years and then 2% for the remaining term of the lease.







(2)



Increases by 1.5% on the opening date (which occurred on December 22, 2021) and for the first three lease years. Commencing on the fourth anniversary of the opening date and for each anniversary thereafter, if the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, the rent for such lease year shall increase by 1.25% of rent as of the immediately preceding lease year, and if the CPI increase is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.







(3)



Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.













Lease Information











































Tropicana Las





Vegas Ground





Lease operated





by BALY









Tioga Downs





Lease operated





by American Racing









Hard Rock





Rockford Ground





Lease managed





by Hard Rock









Chicago Ground





Lease with





BALY











Commencement Date





9/26/2022





2/6/2024





8/29/2023





9/11/2024









Lease Expiration Date





9/25/2072





2/28/2054





8/31/2122





11/30/2121



(4)











Remaining Renewal Terms





49 (1 x 24 years,





1 x 25 years)





32 years and 10 months





(2x10 years, 1x12 years





and 10 months)





None





(4)









Corporate Guarantee





Yes





Yes





No





(4)









Technical Default Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





Yes





(4)









Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage





1.4





1.4





1.4





(4)









Competitive Radius Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





Yes





(4)













Escalator Details





























Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum





(1)





1.75%



(2)







2%





(4)









Coverage ratio at September 30, 2024



(3)







N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A









Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A









Yearly Anniversary for Realization





October





March





September





(4)













Percentage Rent Reset Details





























Reset Frequency





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A









Next Reset





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A











(1)



If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.







(2)



Increases by 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary and increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial lease term.







(3)



Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2024. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.







(4)



The Company is currently in the process of amending and restating the lease to have an initial lease term of 15 years followed by multiple renewal extensions to be agreed upon between Bally's and the Company. The lease is also anticipated to have lease terms generally consistent with the terms of the Bally's Master Lease except as modified by the binding term sheet.









Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures









FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Net Operating Income ("Cash NOI"), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. These metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income, less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.





FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, capitalized interest, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net, income tax expense, real estate depreciation, other depreciation, (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA excluding general and administrative expenses and including stock based compensation expense.





FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.









About Gaming and Leisure Properties









GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding our future growth and cash flows in 2025 and beyond, 2025 AFFO guidance and the Company benefiting from 2024 portfolio additions and recently completed transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the ability of GLPI or its partners to successfully complete construction of various casino projects currently under development for which GLPI has agreed to provide construction development funding, including Bally’s Chicago, and the ability and willingness of GLPI’s partners to meet and/or perform their respective obligations under the applicable construction financing and/or development documents; the impact that higher inflation and interest rates and uncertainty with respect to the future state of the economy could have on discretionary consumer spending, including the casino operations of our tenants; unforeseen consequences related to U.S. government monetary policies and stimulus packages on inflation rates and economic growth; the ability of GLPI’s tenants to maintain the financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective obligations and liabilities to third parties, including, without limitation, to satisfy obligations under their existing credit facilities and other indebtedness; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease the respective properties on favorable terms; the degree and nature of GLPI's competition; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing GLPI's planned acquisitions or projects; the potential of a new pandemic, including its effect on the ability or desire of people to gather in large groups (including in casinos), which could impact GLPI’s financial results, operations, outlooks, plans, goals, growth, cash flows, liquidity, and stock price; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT, given the highly technical and complex Internal Revenue Code provisions for which only limited judicial and administrative authorities exist, where even a technical or inadvertent violation could jeopardize REIT qualification and where requirements may depend in part on the actions of third parties over which GLPI has no control or only limited influence; the satisfaction of certain asset, income, organizational, distribution, shareholder ownership and other requirements on a continuing basis in order for GLPI to maintain its REIT status; the ability and willingness of GLPI’s tenants and other third parties to meet and/or perform their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with GLPI, including lease and note requirements and in some cases, their obligations to indemnify, defend and hold GLPI harmless from and against various claims, litigation and liabilities; the ability of GLPI’s tenants to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation of GLPI’s properties, to deliver high quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract customers; the ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service and comply with financial covenants under GLPI’s outstanding indebtedness; GLPI's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI, including for acquisitions or refinancings due to maturities; adverse changes in GLPI’s credit rating; the availability of qualified personnel and GLPI’s ability to retain its key management personnel; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to real estate, REITs or to the gaming, lodging or hospitality industries; changes in accounting standards; the impact of weather or climate events or conditions, natural disasters, acts of terrorism and other international hostilities, war (including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East) or political instability; the risk that the historical financial statements included herein do not reflect what the business, financial position or results of operations of GLPI may be in the future; other risks inherent in the real estate business, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; GLPI’s ability to attract, motivate and retain key personnel; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.





















Contact















Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.







Matthew Demchyk, Chief Investment Officer





610/401-2900





investorinquiries@glpropinc.com















Investor Relations







Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy at JCIR





212/835-8500





glpi@jcir.com















