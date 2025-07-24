Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Record Revenue and AFFO Growth

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. reports Q2 2025 financial results, showing revenue and AFFO growth, while net income declines.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing total revenue of $394.9 million, a 3.8% increase from the previous year, alongside a decrease in net income to $156.2 million from $214.4 million. Despite the declines in net income and funds from operations (FFO), adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) grew to $276.1 million, a 4.4% increase year-over-year. The results reflect ongoing growth driven by acquisitions, contractual escalators, and successful partnerships with regional gaming operators. Looking ahead, GLPI expects to benefit from further financing commitments and lease modifications, alongside several ongoing and upcoming projects, including a significant funding deal with PAN Entertainment for the relocation of Hollywood Casino Joliet. Additionally, GLPI is committed to identifying more opportunities in tribal gaming and continuing its disciplined approach to portfolio expansion. The company will hold a conference call on July 25, 2025, to discuss these results and future outlooks further.

WYOMISSING, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.









Financial Highlights























Three Months Ended June 30,













(in millions, except per share data)













2025













2024













Total Revenue











$





394.9













$





380.6















Income from Operations











$





242.1













$





293.4















Net Income











$





156.2













$





214.4















FFO







(1) (4)













$





224.9













$





279.2















AFFO







(2) (4)













$





276.1













$





264.4















Adjusted EBITDA







(3) (4)













$





361.5













$





340.4















Net income, per diluted common share











$





0.54













$





0.77















FFO, per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units







(4)













$





0.79













$





1.00















AFFO, per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units







(4)













$





0.96













$





0.94















Annualized dividend per share











$





3.12













$





3.04















Dividend yield based on period end stock price















6.68





%













6.72





%

















































_______________________________________







(1)



Funds from Operations ("FFO") is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.







(2)



Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is FFO, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense; the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts; other depreciation; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments; losses on debt extinguishment; capitalized interest; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.







(3)



Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net; income tax expense; real estate depreciation; other depreciation; (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax; stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net.







(4)



Metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests.





Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, "The second quarter marked another quarter of record revenue, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA. On an operating basis, second quarter total revenue rose 3.8% year over year to $394.9 million, AFFO grew 4.4% to $276.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.2%. Our solid second quarter results reflect GLPI’s recent acquisitions and financing arrangements, contractual escalators and percentage rent adjustments, and our growing base of leading regional gaming operator tenants. These factors contribute to the ongoing predictability of our rental cash flows and dividends, and are expected to drive continued financial growth in the second half of 2025.





“In the second half of 2025, GLPI will benefit from sale-leaseback transactions and financing commitments completed in 2024 as well as our activity in the first quarter of 2025. For example, earlier this year GLPI continued its funding of the landside conversion of Bally’s Belle of Baton Rouge Casino with the hotel now open and the project anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter. The landside conversion is providing the asset with an attractive runway for growth on par with similar recent conversions across the industry. In July 2025, the DraftKings at Casino Queen and The Queen Baton Rouge properties were transferred to Bally's Master Lease II and the $28.9 million of annual rental income will be reallocated to the new lease which includes a guarantee from several Bally's entities to replace the corporate guarantee for this lease. The Bally’s assets in our portfolio are performing very well resulting in strong four-wall coverage from these properties.





“In addition to the Bally’s Belle funding and lease modification, future results will also benefit from the five-year extension with Boyd Gaming of their Master Lease and the Belterra Park Lease completed earlier in 2025. In addition, we have funded $25.8 million as of June 30, 2025, for the Ione Band of Miwok Indians’ Acorn Ridge Casino development near Sacramento, California, marking a first-of-its-kind financing agreement between a federally recognized tribe and a real estate investment trust. In total, GLPI has committed to Ione a $110 million delayed draw term loan facility which has a 5-year term and an 11% interest rate. GLPI remains active in identifying additional opportunities in tribal gaming where partnerships can benefit from our unique funding structures, similar to the value our leading regional gaming operator tenants derive from our relationships. Near-term, our relationship with PENN Entertainment is expected to result in $130 million of funding for the relocation of Hollywood Casino Joliet, which is scheduled to open on August 11, 2025, for which GLPI will receive a 7.75% cap rate. These fundings and lease extensions reflect our commitment to delivering creative financing solutions and supporting our tenant partners.





“Looking forward, construction of the Bally’s permanent gaming and entertainment destination resort in Chicago continues and the budget remains unchanged. The resort will feature approximately 3,300 slots, 170-plus table games, a 500-room hotel tower, 3,000 seat theater, six restaurants, cafes, a food hall and a two-acre river-side public park. We are proud of our ability to work alongside Bally’s to impart GLPI’s decades of casino construction and development expertise to the project in support of our project financing commitment.





“Elsewhere, earlier this year GLPI agreed to fund, at PENN's discretion, construction improvements at Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs where GLPI will continue to own the Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs land and, in the event that GLPI funds the construction of the improvements rather than providing a loan, the entire land-based development. Late last month, applications for three available downstate casinos were submitted to the New York Gaming Facility Location Board. GLPI is providing financial support to two projects, one located in Brooklyn's iconic Coney Island, and the second in the Bronx at Bally's Links golf course project in Ferry Point. If either project is awarded a license, GLPI agreed to provide funding for certain hard costs. Finally, in Las Vegas, we maintain a valuable land parcel of 35 acres, 26 acres of which will remain for development following the dedication of 9 acres for the site of Major League Baseball’s new Athletic’s stadium. Bally's is continuing to work with its design professionals to finalize plans for an integrated casino adjacent to the new stadium. We intend to remain disciplined as the integrated resort planning process unfolds and we will then determine how much, if any, additional funding we may provide to support the construction of the integrated resort.





“With our pipeline of announced growth opportunities, disciplined approach to portfolio expansion, the proven long-term resiliency of our tenants’ revenue streams, and comfortable rent coverage ratios, we expect to continue to deliver strong capital returns and yields for our shareholders.”









Recent Developments











Effective July 1, 2025, the DraftKings at Casino Queen and The Queen Baton Rouge properties were transferred to Bally's Master Lease II and the associated annual rental income of $28.9 million will be reallocated from the Casino Queen Master Lease to Bally's Master Lease II. Additionally, the corporate guarantee for this lease has been removed and was replaced by a guarantee from several Bally's entities.











Effective July 1, 2025, the DraftKings at Casino Queen and The Queen Baton Rouge properties were transferred to Bally's Master Lease II and the associated annual rental income of $28.9 million will be reallocated from the Casino Queen Master Lease to Bally's Master Lease II. Additionally, the corporate guarantee for this lease has been removed and was replaced by a guarantee from several Bally's entities.



On June 6, 2025, PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) ("PENN") gave notice to the Company that it intended to utilize $130 million for the relocation of Hollywood Casino Joliet and we expect to fund on August 1, 2025. GLPI will receive a 7.75% cap rate on the funding.











On June 6, 2025, PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) ("PENN") gave notice to the Company that it intended to utilize $130 million for the relocation of Hollywood Casino Joliet and we expect to fund on August 1, 2025. GLPI will receive a 7.75% cap rate on the funding.



On June 2, 2025, the Company settled its forward sale agreement of 8,170,387 shares of our common stock for $404.0 million inclusive of certain contractual adjustments.











On June 2, 2025, the Company settled its forward sale agreement of 8,170,387 shares of our common stock for $404.0 million inclusive of certain contractual adjustments.



On May 2, 2025, the Company entered into a new continuous equity offering program under which the Company may sell up to an aggregate of $1.25 billion of its common stock from time to time through a sales agent in "at the market" offerings.











On May 2, 2025, the Company entered into a new continuous equity offering program under which the Company may sell up to an aggregate of $1.25 billion of its common stock from time to time through a sales agent in "at the market" offerings.



During the three month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company entered into a forward starting interest rate swap indexed to US-SOFR with a $100 million notional to hedge against changes in future cash flows resulting from changes in interest rates from the expected issuance of senior unsecured notes. The hedge locked in a fixed SOFR rate of 3.585%. On July 1, 2025, the Company entered into an additional forward starting interest rate swap with a $100 million notional indexed to US-SOFR to hedge against changes in future cash flows resulting from changes in interest rates from the expected issuance of senior unsecured notes. The hedge locked in a fixed SOFR rate of 3.714%.











During the three month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company entered into a forward starting interest rate swap indexed to US-SOFR with a $100 million notional to hedge against changes in future cash flows resulting from changes in interest rates from the expected issuance of senior unsecured notes. The hedge locked in a fixed SOFR rate of 3.585%. On July 1, 2025, the Company entered into an additional forward starting interest rate swap with a $100 million notional indexed to US-SOFR to hedge against changes in future cash flows resulting from changes in interest rates from the expected issuance of senior unsecured notes. The hedge locked in a fixed SOFR rate of 3.714%.



On March 3, 2025, the Company redeemed its $850 million 5.250% senior unsecured note that was due in June 2025.











On March 3, 2025, the Company redeemed its $850 million 5.250% senior unsecured note that was due in June 2025.



On February 12, 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("Boyd") exercised its first 5-year renewal option on both the Boyd Master Lease and the Belterra Park Lease. As a result, both lease terms now expire on April 30, 2031.











On February 12, 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("Boyd") exercised its first 5-year renewal option on both the Boyd Master Lease and the Belterra Park Lease. As a result, both lease terms now expire on April 30, 2031.



On February 7, 2025, Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) ("Bally's") completed its merger transactions with Standard General L.P. and its affiliates, and pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc ("Casino Queen") is now a subsidiary of Bally's.











On February 7, 2025, Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) ("Bally's") completed its merger transactions with Standard General L.P. and its affiliates, and pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc ("Casino Queen") is now a subsidiary of Bally's.



On February 3, 2025, the Company agreed to fund, if requested by PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) ("PENN") at their sole discretion, on or before March 31, 2029, construction improvements for the benefit of Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs in an amount not to exceed the greater of (i) the hard costs associated with the project and (ii) $150.0 million. The financing is being offered at a 7.10% capitalization rate. PENN is entitled, in its sole discretion, to structure such financing as rent or as a 5-year term loan that is pre-payable at any time without penalty. GLPI will continue to own the Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs land and -- should PENN access the financing -- the entire land-based development.















Dividends













On May 15, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.78 per share on the Company's common stock that was paid on June 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.









2025 Guidance









Reflecting the current operating and competitive environment, the Company is updating its AFFO guidance for the full year 2025 based on the following assumptions and other factors:







The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions other than the anticipated $130 million related to the Joliet relocation project and approximately $375 million related to current development projects of which $338 million is anticipated to be funded during the second half of 2025.



The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions other than the anticipated $130 million related to the Joliet relocation project and approximately $375 million related to current development projects of which $338 million is anticipated to be funded during the second half of 2025.



The guidance assumes there will be no material changes in applicable legislation, regulatory environment, world events, including weather, recent consumer trends, economic conditions, oil prices, competitive landscape or other circumstances beyond our control that may adversely affect the Company's results of operations.







The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2025 will be between $1.112 billion and $1.118 billion, or between $3.85 and $3.87 per diluted share and OP/LTIP units. GLPI's prior guidance contemplated AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2025 of between $1.109 billion and $1.118 billion, or between $3.84 and $3.87 per diluted share and OP/LTIP units.





The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, provision for credit losses, net, and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. In particular, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in the provision for credit losses, net, under ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("ASC 326") in future periods. The non-cash change in the provision for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to future periods is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company's control and may not be reliably predicted, including the performance and future outlook of our tenant's operations for our leases that are accounted for as investment in leases, financing receivables, as well as broader macroeconomic factors and future predictions of such factors. As a result, forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.









Portfolio Update









GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of June 30, 2025, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 68 gaming and related facilities, including, the real property associated with 34 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd, the real property associated with 15 gaming and related facilities operated by Bally's, 1 facility under development with Bally's in Chicago, Illinois, the real property associated with 3 gaming and related facilities operated by The Cordish Companies ("Cordish"), 1 gaming and related facility operated by American Racing & Entertainment LLC ("American Racing"), 3 gaming and related facilities operated by Strategic Gaming Management, LLC ("Strategic") and 1 facility managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock International ("Hard Rock"). These facilities are geographically diversified across 20 states.









Conference Call Details









The Company will hold a conference call on July 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results, current business trends and market conditions.





To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:





Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.





Domestic: 1-877/407-0784





International: 1-201/689-8560





Conference Call Playback:





Domestic: 1-844/512-2921





International: 1-412/317-6671





Passcode: 13754658





The playback can be accessed through Friday, August 1, 2025.









Webcast









The conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.glpropinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days thereafter on the Company’s website.











GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income











(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)























Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Revenues







































Rental income





$





339,527













$





332,815













$





679,779













$





663,397













Income from investment in leases, financing receivables









47,926

















45,974

















95,690

















90,279













Income from investment in leases, sales type









3,762

















—

















7,522

















—













Interest income from real estate loans









3,661

















1,837

















7,120

















2,914













Total income from real estate









394,876

















380,626

















790,111

















756,590



















































Operating expenses







































Land rights and ground lease expense









13,942

















11,870

















27,497

















23,688













General and administrative









15,907

















13,851

















34,620

















31,737













Gains from dispositions of property









—

















—

















(125





)













—













Depreciation









69,235

















65,262

















134,247

















130,622













Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net









53,728

















(3,786





)













92,974

















19,508













Total operating expenses









152,812

















87,197

















289,213

















205,555













Income from operations









242,064

















293,429

















500,898

















551,035



















































Other income (expenses)







































Interest expense









(89,934





)













(86,670





)













(187,206





)













(173,345





)









Interest income









4,580

















8,065

















13,936

















17,297













Total other expenses









(85,354





)













(78,605





)













(173,270





)













(156,048





)















































Income before income taxes











156,710

















214,824

















327,628

















394,987













Income tax expense









545

















412

















1,109

















1,049















Net income







$





156,165













$





214,412













$





326,519













$





393,938













Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership









(4,726





)













(6,162





)









$





(9,896





)













(11,224





)











Net income attributable to common shareholders







$





151,439













$





208,250













$





316,623













$





382,714



















































Earnings per common share:







































Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders





$





0.55













$





0.77













$





1.15













$





1.41













Diluted earnings attributable to common shareholders





$





0.54













$





0.77













$





1.14













$





1.41



















































Other comprehensive income







































Net income









156,165

















214,412

















326,519

















393,938













Unrealized gain on cash flow hedges









864

















—

















864

















—















Comprehensive income











157,029

















214,412

















327,383

















393,938













Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership









(4,753





)













(6,162





)













(9,923





)













(11,224





)











Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders











152,276

















208,250

















317,460

















382,714































































































GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Current Year Revenue Detail











(in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30, 2025











Building





base rent









Land base





rent









Percentage





rent and





other





rental





revenue









Interest





income on





real estate





loans









Total cash





income









Straight-line





rent and





deferred





rent





adjustments (1)









Ground





rent in





revenue









Accretion





on





financing





leases









Total





income





from real





estate











Amended PENN Master Lease





$





54,151





$





10,759





$





6,495











$









—









$









71,405







$





4,952









$





637





$





—







$









76,994











PENN 2023 Master Lease









59,797









—









(83





)











—













59,714











4,737













—









—











64,451











Amended Pinnacle Master Lease









61,483









17,814









8,121















—













87,418











1,858













2,145









—











91,421











PENN Morgantown Lease









—









796









—















—













796











—













—









—











796











Caesars Master Lease









16,302









5,932









—















—













22,234











1,916













330









—











24,480











Horseshoe St. Louis Lease









5,992









—









—















—













5,992











325













—









—











6,317











Boyd Master Lease









20,742









2,947









3,046















—













26,735











(2,364





)









433









—











24,804











Boyd Belterra Lease









733









474









500















—













1,707











(377





)









—









—











1,330











Bally's Master Lease









26,574









—









—















—













26,574











—













2,649









—











29,223











Bally's Master Lease II









8,048









—









—















—













8,048











—













934









—











8,982











Maryland Live! Lease









19,412









—









—















—













19,412











—













2,178









3,337











24,927











Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease









12,941









—









—















—













12,941











—













311









2,138











15,390











Casino Queen Master Lease









8,419









—









—















—













8,419











386













—









—











8,805











Tropicana Las Vegas Lease









—









3,762









—















—













3,762











—













—









—











3,762











Rockford Lease









—









2,040









—













—











2,040











—













—









521











2,561











Rockford Loan









—









—









—













3,033











3,033











—













—









—











3,033











Tioga Downs Lease









3,696









—









—













—











3,696











—













1









560











4,257











Strategic Gaming Leases









2,300









—









—













—











2,300











—













105









310











2,715











Ione Loan









—









—









—













628











628











—













—









—











628











Bally's Chicago Lease









—









5,000









—













—











5,000











(5,000





)









—









—











—











Total





$





300,590





$





49,524





$





18,079









$





3,661







$









371,854







$





6,433









$





9,723





$





6,866







$









394,876

























































(1)



Includes $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization.











GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Current Year Revenue Detail











(in thousands) (unaudited)





















Six Months Ended June 30, 2025











Building





base rent









Land base





rent









Percentage





rent and





other





rental





revenue









Interest





income on





real estate





loans









Total cash





income









Straight-line





rent and





deferred





rent





adjustments (1)









Ground





rent in





revenue









Accretion





on





financing





leases









Total





income





from real





estate











Amended PENN Master Lease





$





108,303





$





21,518





$





13,056









$





—







$









142,877







$





9,904









$





1,110





$





—











$









153,891











PENN 2023 Master Lease









119,594









—









(204





)











—













119,390











9,475













—









—















128,865











Amended Pinnacle Master Lease









122,965









35,628









16,243















—













174,836











3,716













4,206









—















182,758











PENN Morgantown Lease









—









1,592









—















—













1,592











—













—









—















1,592











Caesars Master Lease









32,604









11,864









—















—













44,468











3,832













660









—















48,960











Horseshoe St. Louis Lease









11,983









—









—















—













11,983











649













—









—















12,632











Boyd Master Lease









41,212









5,893









6,093















—













53,198











(2,714





)









865









—















51,349











Boyd Belterra Lease









1,457









947









1,000















—













3,404











(402





)









—









—















3,002











Bally's Master Lease









52,985









—









—















—













52,985











—













5,204









—















58,189











Bally's Master Lease II









16,096









—









—















—













16,096











—













1,888









—















17,984











Maryland Live! Lease









38,824









—









—















—













38,824











—













4,286









6,625















49,735











Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease









25,734









—









—















—













25,734











—













619









4,376















30,729











Casino Queen Master Lease









16,393









—









—















—













16,393











385













—









—















16,778











Tropicana Las Vegas Lease









—









7,525









—















—













7,525











—













—









(3





)











7,522











Rockford Lease









—









4,080









—













—











4,080











—













—









1,028















5,108











Rockford Loan









—









—









—













6,033











6,033











—













—









—















6,033











Tioga Downs Lease









7,348









—









—













—











7,348











—













3









1,132















8,483











Strategic Gaming Leases









4,599









—









—













—











4,599











—













211









604















5,414











Ione Loan









—









—









—













1,087











1,087











—













—









—















1,087











Bally's Chicago Lease









—









10,000









—













—











10,000











(10,000





)









—









—















—











Total





$





600,097





$





99,047





$





36,188









$





7,120







$









742,452







$





14,845









$





19,052





$





13,762











$









790,111

























































(1)



Includes $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization.









Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA









Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries











CONSOLIDATED











(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)























Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Net income









$









156,165

















$









214,412

















$









326,519

















$









393,938















Gains from dispositions of property, net of tax









—

















—

















(125





)













—













Real estate depreciation









68,749

















64,777

















133,278

















129,654















Funds from operations









$









224,914

















$









279,189

















$









459,672

















$









523,592















Straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments



(1)











(6,433





)













(15,790





)













(14,845





)













(31,580





)









Other depreciation









486

















485

















969

















968













Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net









53,728

















(3,786





)













92,974

















19,508













Amortization of land rights









4,270

















3,276

















8,540

















6,552













Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts









3,227

















2,685

















6,459

















5,369













Capitalized interest









(3,411





)













—

















(7,016





)













—













Stock based compensation









6,156

















5,425

















15,014

















13,547













Accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables









(6,866





)













(6,776





)













(13,762





)













(14,660





)









Non-cash adjustment to financing lease liabilities









107

















129

















205

















246













Capital maintenance expenditures



(2)











(121





)













(462





)













(157





)













(552





)











Adjusted funds from operations









$









276,057

















$









264,375

















$









548,053

















$









522,990















Interest, net



(3)











84,576

















77,882

















171,725

















154,650













Income tax expense









545

















412

















1,109

















1,049













Capital maintenance expenditures



(2)











121

















462

















157

















552













Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts









(3,227





)













(2,685





)













(6,459





)













(5,369





)









Capitalized interest









3,411

















—

















7,016

















—















Adjusted EBITDA









$









361,483

















$









340,446

















$









721,601

















$









673,872





















































FFO, per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units









$









0.79

















$









1.00

















$









1.61

















$









1.87

















AFFO, per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units









$









0.96

















$









0.94

















$









1.92

















$









1.87





















































Weighted average number of common shares and OP/LTIP units outstanding







































Diluted common and restricted shares









277,797,169

















272,065,460

















276,463,591

















272,042,042













Diluted OP/LTIP units









8,332,577

















8,087,630

















8,329,087

















8,001,724













Diluted common shares and diluted OP/ LTIP units









286,129,746

















280,153,090

















284,792,678

















280,043,766

















































































_______________________________________







(1)



The three month period ended June 30 2025 and June 30, 2024 both include $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization.







(2)



Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.







(3)



Exclude a non-cash interest expense gross up related to certain ground leases.









Reconciliation of Cash Net Operating Income









Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries











CONSOLIDATED











(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)























Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025













Six Months Ended





June 30, 2025













Adjusted EBITDA









$









361,483

















$









721,601















General and administrative expenses









15,907

















34,620













Stock based compensation









(6,156





)













(15,014





)











Cash net operating income







(1)











$









371,234

















$









741,207



















































_______________________________________







(1)



Cash net operating income is cash rental income and interest on real estate loans less cash property level expenses.











Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Consolidated Balance Sheets











(in thousands, except share and per share data)























June 30, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets























Real estate investments, net





$





8,054,559













$





8,148,719













Investment in leases, financing receivables, net









2,276,068

















2,333,114













Investment in leases, sales-type, net









243,393

















254,821













Real estate loans, net









161,168

















160,590













Right-of-use assets and land rights, net









1,081,933

















1,091,783













Cash and cash equivalents









604,164

















462,632













Held to maturity investment securities









—

















560,832













Other assets









70,783

















63,458















Total assets







$





12,492,068













$





13,075,949



































Liabilities























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





5,564













$





5,802













Accrued interest









93,622

















105,752













Accrued salaries and wages









4,427

















7,154













Operating lease liabilities









243,692

















244,973













Financing lease liabilities









60,993

















60,788













Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts









6,892,308

















7,735,877













Deferred rental revenue









213,521

















228,508













Other liabilities









44,631

















41,571













Total liabilities









7,558,758

















8,430,425



































Equity























Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)









—

















—













Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 283,007,539 and 274,422,549 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









2,830

















2,744













Additional paid-in capital









6,608,591

















6,209,827













Accumulated deficit









(2,057,380





)













(1,944,009





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









837

















—













Total equity attributable to Gaming and Leisure Properties









4,554,878

















4,268,562













Noncontrolling interests in GLPI's Operating Partnership (8,224,939 units outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









378,432

















376,962













Total equity









4,933,310

















4,645,524















Total liabilities and equity







$





12,492,068













$





13,075,949





















































Debt Capitalization









The Company’s debt structure as of June 30, 2025 was as follows:































Years to





Maturity









Interest Rate













Balance





























(in thousands)











Unsecured $2,090 Million Revolver Due December 2028





3.4





5.621





%









332,455













Term Loan Credit Facility due September 2027





2.2





5.621





%









600,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026





0.8





5.375





%









975,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028





2.9





5.750





%









500,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029





3.5





5.300





%









750,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030





4.5





4.000





%









700,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2031





5.5





4.000





%









700,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2032





6.5





3.250





%









800,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 2033





8.4





6.750





%









400,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2034





9.2





5.625





%









800,000













Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2054





29.2





6.250





%









400,000













Other





1.2





4.780





%









242















Total long-term debt



















6,957,697













Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts

















(65,389





)











Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts



















6,892,308















Weighted average







6.1





5.064





%









































_______________________________________









Rating Agency - Issue Rating















Rating Agency













Rating











Standard & Poor's









BBB-









Fitch









BBB-









Moody's









Ba1

























We seek to provide an opportunity to invest in the growth opportunities afforded by the gaming industry, with the stability and cash flow opportunities of a REIT. Our primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. Under these arrangements, in addition to rent, the tenants are required to pay the following executory costs: (1) all facility maintenance, (2) all insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, including coverage of the landlord's interests, (3) taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties (other than taxes on the income of the lessor) and (4) all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.







Property and lease information







The Company has disclosed the following key terms of its Master Leases and Single Property Leases in the tables below, along with the properties within each lease at June 30, 2025. We believe the following key terms are important for users of our financial statements to understand.







The Coverage ratio is a defined term in each respective lease agreement with our tenants and represents the ratio of Adjusted EBITDAR to rent expense for the properties contained within each lease. Adjusted EBITDAR is defined in each respective lease but is generally consistent with the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA plus rent expense paid to GLPI.











The Coverage ratio is a defined term in each respective lease agreement with our tenants and represents the ratio of Adjusted EBITDAR to rent expense for the properties contained within each lease. Adjusted EBITDAR is defined in each respective lease but is generally consistent with the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA plus rent expense paid to GLPI.



Certain leases have a Minimum Escalator Coverage Ratio Governor as disclosed below. Before a rent escalation of up to 2% on the building base rent component of each lease can occur, the minimum coverage ratio for these leases needs to be 1.8 to 1 for the applicable lease year.











Certain leases have a Minimum Escalator Coverage Ratio Governor as disclosed below. Before a rent escalation of up to 2% on the building base rent component of each lease can occur, the minimum coverage ratio for these leases needs to be 1.8 to 1 for the applicable lease year.



The reported Coverage ratios below with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months were provided by our tenants for the most recently available time period. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy. Rent coverage ratios are not reported for ground leases and development projects nor on leases that have been in effect for less than twelve months.













Master Leases

















Penn 2023 Master Lease









Amended Penn Master Lease











Operator







PENN









PENN











Properties





Hollywood Casino Aurora





Aurora, IL





Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg





Lawrenceburg, IN













Hollywood Casino Joliet





Joliet, IL





Argosy Casino Alton





Alton, IL













Hollywood Casino Toledo





Toledo, OH





Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races





Charles Town, WV













Hollywood Casino Columbus





Columbus, OH





Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course





Grantville, PA













M Resort





Henderson, NV





Hollywood Casino Bangor





Bangor, ME













Hollywood Casino at the Meadows





Washington, PA





Zia Park Casino





Hobbs, NM













Hollywood Casino Perryville





Perryville, MD





Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast





Bay St. Louis, MS





















Argosy Casino Riverside





Riverside, MO





















Hollywood Casino Tunica





Tunica, MS





















Boomtown Biloxi





Biloxi, MS





















Hollywood Casino St. Louis





Maryland Heights, MO





















Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway





Dayton, OH





















Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track





Youngstown, OH





















1st Jackpot Casino





Tunica, MS









Commencement Date





1/1/2023









11/1/2013













Lease Expiration Date





10/31/2033









10/31/2033













Remaining Renewal Terms





15 (3x5 years)









15 (3x5 years)













Corporate Guarantee





Yes









Yes













Master Lease with Cross Collateralization





Yes









Yes













Technical Default Landlord Protection





Yes









Yes













Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage





1.1









1.1













Competitive Radius Landlord Protection





Yes









Yes

















Escalator Details





























Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum





1.5% (1)









2 %













Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025





1.89









2.14













Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor





N/A









1.8













Yearly Anniversary for Realization





November









November

















Percentage Rent Reset Details





























Reset Frequency





N/A









5 years













Next Reset





N/A









Nov-28







































(1)



In addition to the annual escalation, a one-time annualized increase of $1.4 million occurs on November 1, 2027.











Master Leases

















Amended Pinnacle Master Lease









Bally's Master Lease











Operator







PENN









Bally's











Properties





Ameristar Black Hawk





Black Hawk, CO





Bally's Evansville





Evansville, IN













Ameristar East Chicago





East Chicago, IN





Bally's Dover Casino Resort





Dover, DE













Ameristar Council Bluffs





Council Bluffs, IA





Black Hawk (Black Hawk North, West and East casinos)





Black Hawk, CO













L'Auberge Baton Rouge





Baton Rouge, LA





Quad Cities Casino & Hotel





Rock Island, IL













Boomtown Bossier City





Bossier City, LA





Bally's Tiverton Hotel & Casino





Tiverton, RI













L'Auberge Lake Charles





Lake Charles, LA





Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Biloxi





Biloxi, MS













Boomtown New Orleans





New Orleans, LA





















Ameristar Vicksburg





Vicksburg, MS





















River City Casino & Hotel





St. Louis, MO





















Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu)





Jackpot, NV





















Plainridge Park Casino





Plainridge, MA

















Commencement Date





4/28/2016









6/3/2021













Lease Expiration Date





4/30/2031









6/2/2036













Remaining Renewal Terms





20 (4x5 years)









20 (4x5 years)













Corporate Guarantee





Yes









Yes













Master Lease with Cross Collateralization





Yes









Yes













Technical Default Landlord Protection





Yes









Yes













Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage





1.2









1.35 (1)













Competitive Radius Landlord Protection





Yes









Yes

















Escalator Details





























Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum





2 %









(2)













Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025





1.69 (3)









2.01













Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor





1.8









N/A













Yearly Anniversary for Realization





May









June

















Percentage Rent Reset Details





























Reset Frequency





2 years









N/A













Next Reset





May-26









N/A







































(1)



Effective July 1, 2025, this ratio has been revised so that if the tenant's parent's net leverage is greater than 5.5 to 1, then the adjusted revenue to rent coverage for the last two consecutive fiscal quarters on a cumulative basis for the preceding two consecutive test periods must be at least 1.35. If the tenant's parent's net leverage is equal to or less than 5.5 to 1, then the ratio shall be reduced to 1.2.







(2)



If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.







(3)



Coverage ratio for escalation purposes excludes adjusted revenue and rent attributable to the Plainridge Park facility as well as certain other fixed rent amounts.











Master Leases

















Bally's Master Lease II









Casino Queen Master Lease











Operator







Bally's









Bally's











Properties





Bally's Kansas City





Kansas City, MO





DraftKings at Casino Queen





East St. Louis, IL (4)













Bally's Shreveport





Shreveport, LA





The Queen Baton Rouge





Baton Rouge, LA (4)





















Casino Queen Marquette





Marquette, IA





















Belle of Baton Rouge





Baton Rouge, LA









Commencement Date





12/16/2024









12/17/2021













Lease Expiration Date





12/15/2039









12/31/2036













Remaining Renewal Terms





20 (4x5 years)









20 (4x5 years)













Corporate Guarantee





Yes









Yes (4)













Master Lease with Cross Collateralization





Yes









Yes













Technical Default Landlord Protection





Yes









Yes













Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage





1.35 (1)









1.35 (1)













Competitive Radius Landlord Protection





Yes









Yes

















Escalator Details





























Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum





(2)









(3)













Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025





2.72









2.26













Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor





N/A









N/A













Yearly Anniversary for Realization





December









December

















Percentage Rent Reset Details





























Reset Frequency





N/A









N/A













Next Reset





N/A









N/A







































(1)



Effective July 1, 2025, this ratio has been revised so that if the tenant's parent's net leverage is greater than 5.5 to 1, then the adjusted revenue to rent coverage for the last two consecutive fiscal quarters on a cumulative basis for the preceding two consecutive test periods must be at least 1.35. If the tenant's parent's net leverage is equal to or less than 5.5 to 1, then the ratio shall be reduced to 1.2.







(2)



If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.







(3)



Rent increases by 0.5% for the first six years. Beginning in the seventh lease year through the remainder of the lease term, if the CPI increases by at least 0.25% for any lease year then annual rent shall be increased by 1.25%, and if the CPI is less than 0.25% then rent will remain unchanged for such lease year.







(4)



Effective July 1, 2025, these properties were transferred to Bally's Master II and the associated annual rental income of $28.9 million was reallocated from the Casino Queen Master Lease to Bally's Master Lease II. Additionally, the corporate guarantee for this lease has been removed and was replaced by a guarantee from several Bally's entities.











Master Leases

















Boyd Master Lease









Caesars Amended and Restated Master Lease











Operator







Boyd









Caesars











Properties





Belterra Casino Resort





Florence, IN





Tropicana Atlantic City





Atlantic City, NJ













Ameristar Kansas City





Kansas City, MO





Tropicana Laughlin





Laughlin, NV













Ameristar St. Charles





St. Charles, MO





Trop Casino Greenville





Greenville, MS





















Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf





Bettendorf, IA





















Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo





Waterloo, IA









Commencement Date





10/15/2018









10/1/2018













Lease Expiration Date





4/30/2031









9/30/2038













Remaining Renewal Terms





20 (4x5 years)









20 (4x5 years)













Corporate Guarantee





No









Yes













Master Lease with Cross Collateralization





Yes









Yes













Technical Default Landlord Protection





Yes









Yes













Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage





1.4









1.2













Competitive Radius Landlord Protection





Yes









Yes

















Escalator Details





























Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum





2 %









1.75 % (1)













Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025





2.48









1.87













Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor





1.8









N/A













Yearly Anniversary for Realization





May









October

















Percentage Rent Reset Details





























Reset Frequency





2 years









N/A













Next Reset





May-26









N/A







































(1)



Building base rent will be increased by 1.75% in the 7th and 8th lease year and 2% in the 9th lease year and each year thereafter.











Master Leases

















Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease









Strategic Gaming Leases (1)

















Cordish









Strategic











Properties





Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia





Philadelphia, PA





Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex





Deadwood, SD













Live! Casino Pittsburgh





Greensburg, PA





Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino





Deadwood, SD





















Baldini's Casino





Sparks, NV









Commencement Date





3/1/2022









5/16/2024













Lease Expiration Date





2/28/2061









5/31/2049













Remaining Renewal Terms





21 (1x11 years, 1x10 years)









20 (2x10 years)













Corporate Guarantee





No









Yes













Master Lease with Cross Collateralization





Yes









Yes













Technical Default Landlord Protection





Yes









Yes













Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage





1.4









1.4 (2)













Competitive Radius Landlord Protection





Yes









Yes

















Escalator Details





























Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum





1.75 %









2% (2)













Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025





2.48









N/A













Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor





N/A









N/A













Yearly Anniversary for Realization





March









Jun-26

















Percentage Rent Reset Details





























Reset Frequency





N/A









N/A













Next Reset





N/A









N/A







































(1)



Consists of two leases that are cross collateralized and co-terminus with each other.







(2)



The default adjusted revenue to rent coverage declines to 1.25 if the tenant's adjusted revenues total $75 million or more. Annual rent escalates at 2% beginning in year three of the lease and in year 11 escalates based on the greater of 2% or CPI, capped at 2.5%.











Single Property Leases

















Belterra Park Lease









Horsehoe St Louis Lease









Morgantown Lease









MD Live! Lease











Operator







Boyd









Caesar









PENN









Cordish











Properties





Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center





Horseshoe St. Louis





Hollywood Casino Morgantown





Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland













Cincinnati, OH





St. Louis, MO





Morgantown, PA





Hanover, MD









Commencement Date





10/15/2018





9/29/2020





10/1/2020





12/29/2021









Lease Expiration Date





04/30/2031





10/31/2033





10/31/2040





12/31/2060









Remaining Renewal Terms





20 (4x5 years)





20 (4x5 years)





30 (6x5 years)





21 (1x11 years, 1x10 years)









Corporate Guarantee





No





Yes





Yes





No









Technical Default Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





Yes





Yes









Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage





1.4





1.2





N/A





1.4









Competitive Radius Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





N/A





Yes













Escalator Details





























Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum





2%





1.25%



(1)







1.25%



(2)







1.75%









Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025





3.31





1.95





N/A





3.60









Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor





1.8





N/A





N/A





N/A









Yearly Anniversary for Realization





May





October





December





January













Percentage Rent Reset Details





























Reset Frequency





2 years





N/A





N/A





N/A









Next Reset





May 2026





N/A





N/A





N/A



































(1)



For the second through fifth lease years, after which time the annual escalation becomes 1.75% for the 6th and 7th lease years and then 2% for the remaining term of the lease.







(2)



If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, the rent for such lease year shall increase by 1.25% of rent as of the immediately preceding lease year, and if the CPI increase is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.











Single Property Leases

















Tropicana Lease









Tioga Downs Lease









Rockford Lease









Chicago Lease











Operator







Bally's









American Racing and Entertainment









(managed by Hard Rock)









Bally's











Properties





Tropicana Las Vegas





Tioga Downs





Hard Rock Casino Rockford





Bally's Chicago Development













Las Vegas, NV





Nicholas, NY





Rockford, IL





Chicago, IL









Commencement Date





9/26/2022





2/6/2024





8/29/2023





9/11/2024









Lease Expiration Date





9/25/2072





2/28/2054





8/31/2122





11/30/2121



(4)











Remaining Renewal Terms





49 (1 x 24 years, 1 x 25 years)





32 years and 10 months (2x10 years, 1x12 years and 10 months)





None





(4)









Corporate Guarantee





Yes





Yes





No





(4)









Technical Default Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





Yes





(4)









Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage





1.35 (1)





1.4





1.4





(4)









Competitive Radius Landlord Protection





Yes





Yes





Yes





(4)













Escalator Details





























Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum





(2)





1.75%



(3)







2%





(4)









Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025





N/A





2.03





N/A





N/A









Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A









Yearly Anniversary for Realization





October





March





September





(4)













Percentage Rent Reset Details





























Reset Frequency





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A









Next Reset





N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A











(1)



Effective July 1, 2025, this ratio has been revised so that if the tenant's parent's net leverage is greater than 5.5 to 1, then the adjusted revenue to rent coverage for the last two consecutive fiscal quarters on a cumulative basis for the preceding two consecutive test periods must be at least 1.35. If the tenant's parent's net leverage is equal to or less than 5.5 to 1, then the ratio shall be reduced to 1.2.







(2)



If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.







(3)



Increases by 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary and increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial lease term.







(4)



In July 2025, the Company entered into a Chicago development agreement for the Chicago casino resort project and amended the existing land lease to include the building (the "Chicago Lease"). The Chicago Lease has an initial term of 15 years followed by four 5-year renewals at the tenant's option. If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year. Finally, the default adjusted revenue to rent coverage ratio shall be 1.35, subject to various conditions that could lower such ratio to 1.20. The lease is not subject to a corporate guarantee.









Funding commitments









As of June 30, 2025, we have entered into various commitments or call rights to finance/acquire future investments in gaming and related facilities for our tenants. These are detailed in the table below. Our tenants retain the option to decline our financing for certain projects and may seek alternative financing solutions. The inclusion of a commitment in this disclosure does not guarantee that the financing will be utilized by the tenant in circumstances where a tenant has the option.









Description





Maximum





Commitment





amount





Amount funded at





June 30, 2025









Relocation of Hollywood Casino Aurora





$225 million





None









Relocation of Hollywood Casino Joliet (1)





$130 million





None









Construction of a hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus and a hotel tower at the M Resort





$220 million





None









Funding associated with a landside move at Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs





(2)





None









Potential transaction at the former Tropicana Las Vegas site with Bally's





$175 million





$48.5 million









Real estate construction costs for Bally's Chicago





$940 million





None









Funding and oversight of a landside move and hotel renovation at The Belle





$111 million





$59.3 million









Construction costs for a landside development project at Casino Queen Marquette





$16.5 million





$2.3 million









Ione Loan to fund a new casino development near Sacramento, California





$110 million





$25.8 million









Call right to acquire Bally's Lincoln





$735 million





None

























(1) On June 6, 2025, PENN gave notice to the Company that it intended to utilize the $130 million commitment for the project. GLPI expects to fund this amount on August 1, 2025 and will receive a 7.75% cap rate on the funding.





(2) The Company has agreed to fund, if requested by PENN at their sole discretion, on or before March 1, 2029, construction improvements in an amount not to exceed the greater of (i) the hard costs associated with the project and (ii) $150.0 million.









Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures









FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Net Operating Income ("Cash NOI"), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. These metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income, less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.





FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, capitalized interest and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net, income tax expense, real estate depreciation, other depreciation, (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA excluding general and administrative expenses and stock based compensation expense.





FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.









About Gaming and Leisure Properties









GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding our future growth and cash flows in 2025 and beyond, 2025 AFFO guidance, the future issuance of securities and the Company benefiting from 2024 portfolio additions and recently completed transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the ability of GLPI or its partners to successfully complete construction of various casino projects currently under development for which GLPI has agreed to provide construction development funding, including Bally’s Chicago, and the ability and willingness of GLPI’s partners to meet and/or perform their respective obligations under the applicable construction financing and/or development documents; the impact that higher inflation and interest rates and uncertainty with respect to the future state of the economy could have on discretionary consumer spending, including the casino operations of our tenants; unforeseen consequences related to U.S. government economic, monetary or trade policies and stimulus packages on inflation rates, interest rates and economic growth; the ability of GLPI’s tenants to maintain the financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective obligations and liabilities to third parties, including, without limitation, to satisfy obligations under their existing credit facilities and other indebtedness; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease the respective properties on favorable terms; the degree and nature of GLPI's competition; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing GLPI's planned acquisitions or projects; the potential of a new pandemic, including its effect on the ability or desire of people to gather in large groups (including in casinos), which could impact GLPI’s financial results, operations, outlooks, plans, goals, growth, cash flows, liquidity, and stock price; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT, given the highly technical and complex Internal Revenue Code provisions for which only limited judicial and administrative authorities exist, where even a technical or inadvertent violation could jeopardize REIT qualification and where requirements may depend in part on the actions of third parties over which GLPI has no control or only limited influence; the satisfaction of certain asset, income, organizational, distribution, shareholder ownership and other requirements on a continuing basis in order for GLPI to maintain its REIT status; the ability and willingness of GLPI’s tenants and other third parties to meet and/or perform their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with GLPI, including lease and note requirements and in some cases, their obligations to indemnify, defend and hold GLPI harmless from and against various claims, litigation and liabilities; the ability of GLPI’s tenants to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation of GLPI’s properties, to deliver high quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract customers; the ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service and comply with financial covenants under GLPI’s outstanding indebtedness; GLPI's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI, including for acquisitions or refinancings due to maturities; adverse changes in GLPI’s credit rating; the availability of qualified personnel and GLPI’s ability to retain its key management personnel; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to real estate, REITs or to the gaming, lodging or hospitality industries; changes in accounting standards; the impact of weather or climate events or conditions, natural disasters, acts of terrorism and other international hostilities, war (including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East) or political instability; the risk that the historical financial statements included herein do not reflect what the business, financial position or results of operations of GLPI may be in the future; other risks inherent in the real estate business, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; GLPI’s ability to attract, motivate and retain key personnel; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.













Contact



















Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.









Investor Relations











Desiree A. Burke, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer





Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy at JCIR









610/401-2900





212/835-8500









investorinquiries@glpropinc.com





glpi@jcir.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.