Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Gaming and Leisure Properties will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 24, followed by a conference call on July 25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 24, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on July 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET, led by CEO Peter M. Carlino and senior management, which will include a review of the quarter’s performance and a Q&A session. Interested parties can listen to the call via a webcast on the company's website, and replays will be available for 90 days. Additionally, details for participating in the telephone conference call are provided, along with information about the company's business model, which focuses on acquiring and leasing real estate to gaming operators.

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of the 2025 second quarter financial results indicates the company’s commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The hosting of a conference call for discussing quarterly results provides an opportunity for direct engagement between management and shareholders.

The ability to access a replay of the conference call for 90 days enhances shareholder accessibility to information regarding the company's performance.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Gaming and Leisure Properties announce their Q2 2025 financial results?

Gaming and Leisure Properties will release their Q2 2025 financial results after the market close on July 24, 2025.

What time is the conference call on July 25, 2025?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on July 25, 2025.

Who will lead the conference call discussion?

The conference call will be led by Peter M. Carlino, Chairman and CEO, along with senior management.

How can investors access the conference call?

Investors can access the conference call via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.glpropinc.com.

Is there a way to listen to the conference call afterward?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website after the live event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GLPI Insider Trading Activity

$GLPI insiders have traded $GLPI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DESIREE A. BURKE (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,562 shares for an estimated $2,448,189 .

. MATTHEW DEMCHYK (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 47,121 shares for an estimated $2,325,164 .

. STEVEN LADANY (SVP Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,181 shares for an estimated $1,431,700 .

. E SCOTT URDANG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $689,370 .

. BRANDON JOHN MOORE (President, COO, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,891 shares for an estimated $565,780.

$GLPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $GLPI stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WYOMISSING, Pa., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced today that the Company will release its 2025 second quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 25, 2025.





During the conference call, Peter M. Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and senior management, will review the quarter’s results and performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.







Webcast:







The conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.glpropinc.com



. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.







To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:







Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.





Domestic: 1-877/407-0784





International: 1-201/689-8560







Conference Call Playback:







Domestic: 1-844/512-2921





International: 1-412/317-6671





Passcode: 13754658





The playback can be accessed through Friday, August 1, 2025.









About Gaming and Leisure Properties









GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.











Contact:















Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.





Matthew Demchyk, Chief Investment Officer





610/401-2900







investorinquiries@glpropinc.com







Investor Relations





Joseph Jaffoni at JCIR





212/835-8500







glpi@jcir.com









