Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend Increase to $0.78 per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend increase to $0.78 per share, payable June 27, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. announced a second quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.78 per share, reflecting a $0.02 increase from the previous quarter's $0.76 dividend. This dividend will be payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders on record by June 13, 2025. Based on the recent closing stock price of $46.89, the dividend yield is 6.65%. The company plans to continue its regular quarterly dividends but will evaluate future payouts quarterly at the discretion of its Board of Directors. The release also includes forward-looking statements regarding potential risks and market conditions affecting the company and its tenants.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared an increase in the cash dividend to $0.78 per share, signifying a positive growth trend in shareholder returns.

The new dividend yield of 6.65% based on the closing stock price may attract investors seeking income-generating assets.

The cash dividend is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and indicates financial stability.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting risks such as potential negative impacts from inflation and tenants' ability to pay rent, which may create uncertainty for investors.

The company has indicated that future dividends will be reviewed quarterly and are not guaranteed, potentially signaling financial instability or performance concerns.

The mention of substantial indebtedness raises concerns about the company's financial leverage and its ability to fund operations and future growth.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Gaming and Leisure Properties for Q2 2025?

The cash dividend declared for Q2 2025 is $0.78 per share, increased from $0.76.

When will the Q2 2025 dividend be paid?

The Q2 2025 dividend will be payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.

What is the annualized yield of the new dividend?

The new dividend payout reflects an annualized yield of 6.65%, based on a closing price of $46.89.

How often does Gaming and Leisure Properties intend to pay dividends?

The company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends, subject to review and discretion of the Board of Directors.

What is the business model of Gaming and Leisure Properties?

GLPI acquires, finances, and owns real estate leased to gaming operators under triple-net lease arrangements.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GLPI Insider Trading Activity

$GLPI insiders have traded $GLPI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DESIREE A. BURKE (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,562 shares for an estimated $2,448,189 .

. MATTHEW DEMCHYK (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 47,121 shares for an estimated $2,325,164 .

. STEVEN LADANY (SVP Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,181 shares for an estimated $1,431,700 .

. BRANDON JOHN MOORE (President, COO, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,891 shares for an estimated $565,780 .

. E SCOTT URDANG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $503,050.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GLPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of $GLPI stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GLPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLPI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GLPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GLPI forecast page.

Full Release



WYOMISSING, Pa., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (the “Company”), announced today that at its meeting yesterday the Company’s Board of Directors declared the second quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.78 per share of its common stock, marking an increase of $.02 per share per quarter from the prior level. The dividend is payable on June 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025. The second quarter 2024 cash dividend was $0.76 per share of the Company’s common stock. Based on yesterday’s closing price of $46.89 per share of common stock, on an annualized basis, the new dividend payout reflects a yield of 6.65%.





While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion.







About





Gaming





and





Leisure





Properties







GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.







Forward-Looking





Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding the payment of future cash dividends. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the potential negative impact of inflation on our tenants' operations; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; the effect of pandemics, such as COVID-19, on GLPI as a result of the impact such pandemics may have on the business operations of GLPI’s tenants and their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner or at all; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.











Contact









Gaming





and





Leisure





Properties,





Inc.







Matthew Demchyk, Chief Investment Officer





610/401-2900









investorinquiries@glpropinc.com















Investor





Relations







Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land at JCIR





212/835-8500







glpi@jcir.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.