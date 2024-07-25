Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) reported revenue of $380.63 million, up 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $378.64 million, representing a surprise of +0.53%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gaming and Leisure Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Rental income : $332.82 million compared to the $331.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $332.82 million compared to the $331.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $0.77 compared to the $0.71 average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)

