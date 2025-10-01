Markets
GLPI

Gaming And Leisure Properties Buys Real Estate Assets Of Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino

October 01, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI), Wednesday announced its plans to acquire the real estate assets of Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino for $183.75 million.

Upon closing of the deal, Sunland Park will represent GLPI's second property in New Mexico.

The transaction represents an expansion of the relationship with Strategic Gaming Management, LLC, an acquisitive operator of domestic casino assets.

Upon closing, expected to take place on October 15, 2025, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to AFFO per share.

In the pre-market hours, GLPI is trading at $47.15, up 1.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

