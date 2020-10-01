IG Acquisition, a blank check company formed by the co-founders of Ivory Gaming Group targeting gaming and hospitality businesses, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



To screen for upcoming or past SPAC IPOs, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.



The New York, NY-based company is led by Chairman Bradley Tusk, co-founder and Chairman of casino management company Ivory Gaming Group and co-founder and CEO of Tusk Ventures (invested in Fanduel, Lemonade (LMND)), and CEO Christian Goode, co-founder and CEO of Ivory Gaming Group and former President of Genting Americas.



IG Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IGACU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Gaming and hospitality SPAC IG Acquisition prices $300 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.