Gamified Chores, F1 In Your Living Room: Wild Videos Of Early Apple Vision Pro Users Are Out

Buyers have started getting their hands on Apple Vision Pro, with many more than eager to show off the mixed-reality headset outdoors. Many buyers have also taken to social media to show off the revolutionary capabilities of Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest creation.

Some of these videos show how Apple Vision Pro can be a useful addition for people who want to multitask and also be entertained at the same time. In other cases, buyers show off Vision Pro's power in scanning objects and surfaces in real-time to do everything from learning piano to cooking.

We have picked out some of the best uses and app concepts of Apple Vision Pro so far; read on to find out.

See Also: Elon Musk Shades Tim Cook, Says Apple Vision Pro Is Not A ‘Moon Shot:’ ‘Impossible To Look Good’

Best Apple Vision Pro Uses And Concepts 1. Work, Entertainment, Cooking – All At Once

Perhaps one of the most comprehensive demonstrations of Apple Vision Pro's capabilities is a YouTube video posted by a user.

The user shows off their work setup at home, mirroring their Mac. The user has several windows open across different home parts – yes, home!

Whether you are working on email or looking up information on the web, listening to music or watching TikToks, there's a place in the home for each window.

The living room has a massive screen for entertainment, while a cooking video is open in the kitchen.

Perhaps the future will be full of virtual screens. If so, this is an early glimpse of it.

2. Deepfaking Like It's Blade Runner 2049

Whether you want to interact with your favorite celebrity in front of you, miss your parents, or just want to reenact Blade Runner 2049 and bring Joi to life, Apple Vision Pro can do it in real time.

Note that this is still a concept, but it shows what Apple's mixed reality headset is capable of.

Apple Vision Pro Deepfake app concept #applevisionpro #apple #visionpro pic.twitter.com/Zx8KVW1uuY

— Jesse Richards (@iamjesserichard) February 3, 2024

3. Gamifying Chores

Most people don't like doing chores, but what if it is gamified? Apple Vision Pro's powerful mesh scanning system can take care of surfaces, which an app can leverage to add a dash of Subway Surfers to monotonous tasks like vacuuming.

Chores 2.0 pic.twitter.com/mlihG975uc

— Daniel Beauchamp (@pushmatrix) February 1, 2024

4. Bring F1 Races To Your Living Room

What if you could have an aerial view of an F1 race on the floor of your living room instead of a flat 2D view on your TV? An incredible demo of exactly this could be our first glimpse into the future of sports entertainment.

If I didn't need another reason to get the Apple Vision Pro.Me a die-hard F1 fan: pic.twitter.com/8VYQy0BVTf

— Alex Banks (@thealexbanks) January 23, 2024

5. Experience YouTube Like Never Before

YouTube apps across platforms are a hit-and-miss affair, but this Apple Vision Pro demo could just be the most beautiful illustration of what can be achieved with the mixed reality headset.

And here's a quick overview video showing it in action. I'm looking forward to trying it on an actual device tomorrow, I really feel like Apple Vision Pro is going to make such an amazing YouTube experience 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GY39eDF7bC

— Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) February 2, 2024

6. Super Realistic Fruit Ninja Experience

Slashing fruits in Fruit Ninja is still just as delightful as it was a few years ago, but what if you could do it with real-life-like fruits right in your living room without making a mess?

Super Fruit Ninja for Apple Vision Pro! pic.twitter.com/onwzrYkkgg

— M1 (@M1Astra) February 1, 2024

7. Catch Up On Football, Basketball And F1 At Once

It can be not very pleasant to flip between channels when multiple games are ongoing simultaneously, and that's where Apple Vision Pro can come in handy.

The new possibilities for watching sports, thanks to the new Apple Vision Pro.Thoughts? Does this replace TVs? Does it impact ticket sales at games? Is it just so epic that it doesn't matter? Is there an opportunity to use it AT games? #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/SRZcDeUyEU

— Tana Hughes (@TanaHughes) June 5, 2023

8. Take Piano Lessons Without A Piano

What if you didn't have to buy a piano to learn how to play it right from the comfort of your home? Apple Vision Pro could one day make it possible.

Piano: Flowing Tiles for Apple Vision Pro!"A spatial computing app that brings a dynamic, interactive dimension to your keyboard." pic.twitter.com/XZiS5Tv5nn

— M1 (@M1Astra) February 1, 2024

9. Do 3D Modeling Like Iron Man

If you have a creative mind and like inventing things, you could use the Apple Vision Pro one day to do it realistically, thanks to 3D modeling. Feel like Iron Man yet?

Piano: Flowing Tiles for Apple Vision Pro!"A spatial computing app that brings a dynamic, interactive dimension to your keyboard." pic.twitter.com/XZiS5Tv5nn

— M1 (@M1Astra) February 1, 2024

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: If You Invested $1000 In Apple When Macintosh Was Introduced 40 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Photo courtesy: Apple

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.