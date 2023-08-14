Gamida Sees Strong Start For Omisirge Launch, To Report Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Trial Data In Q1

(RTTNews) - Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA), which recently secured FDA approval for its cell therapy Omisirge, on Monday, said that it is seeing high interest from transplant centers, exceeding its expectations.

Omisirge was approved in the U.S. in April of this year for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with hematologic malignancies to reduce risk of infection following stem cell transplantation.

According to the company, the launch of Omisirge is going even better than expected, with 12 transplant centers already having joined, and eight more are in the process of joining. The company is also in active engagement with nearly all of the top 70 transplant centers.

These details were revealed by the company today when reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Gamida's drug candidate GDA-201, being investigated for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, is under a phase I study for treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The study is continuing to enroll patients in the U.S., with data expected in the first quarter of 2024.

The company's net loss was $31.7 million or $0.31 per share in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $18.6 million or $0.31 per share in the year-ago quarter, driven primarily by the increase in financial expenses.

As of June 30, 2023, Gamida had total cash and cash equivalents of $54.1 million, which is expected to be sufficient to fund operations until the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, the company has decreased its outstanding principal balance by $9.0 million, bringing it down to $85.0 million from $94.0 million.

GMDA has traded in a range of $0.56 to $3.43 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $1.22, down 0.81%.

