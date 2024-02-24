Gamida Cell (GMDA) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 4.42

The average one-year price target for Gamida Cell (NasdaqGM:GMDA) has been revised to 4.42 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,207.30% from the latest reported closing price of 0.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamida Cell. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMDA is 0.03%, a decrease of 57.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.65% to 36,564K shares. The put/call ratio of GMDA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Levin Capital Strategies holds 6,024K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing an increase of 55.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 3,655K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,569K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 2,212K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet holds 2,212K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamida Cell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company harnesses its cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need.

