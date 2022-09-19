Gamida Cell Appoints Abigail Jenkins To Succeed Julian Adams As President And CEO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) announced Monday that Abigail "Abbey" Jenkins, has joined as President & CEO. Jenkins has also been appointed to Gamida Cell's Board of Directors. Jenkins succeeds Julian Adams, who is retiring in accordance with planned succession and will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

Jenkins brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry delivering life-enhancing therapies from research to commercialization for patients in need.

Most recently, she served as the Chief Commercial and Business Officer at Lyndra Therapeutics. Prior to Lyndra, she served as Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head of Vaccines at Emergent BioSolutions.

Jenkins also served as Chief Commercial Officer and U.S. Business Head at Aquinox Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, she has held senior commercial and business development positions at Relypsa, Actavis, Pfizer and Medimmune/AZ.

