Gamida Cell Actively Pursuing Strategic Alternatives - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) said it is actively pursuing strategic alternatives in order to maximize value for all stakeholders, focusing on an asset sale, merger or other strategic transaction. Also, the company continues to put its focus and resources behind the commercialization of Omisirge, the first and only FDA-approved nicotinamide modified cell therapy donor source for allogeneic stem cell transplant.

Gamida Cell is a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics. The company's nicotinamide technology leverages the properties of NAM to enhance and expand cells, creating allogeneic cell therapy products and candidates that are potentially curative for patients with hematologic malignancies.

