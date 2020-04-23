Gamesys Group cuts advertising as lockdown gaming soars

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published

Online gaming operator Gamesys Group is suspending TV and radio advertising until Britain's coronavirus restrictions are eased, saying it was concerned not to target children and those with gambling problems stuck at home during the lockdowns.

April 23 (Reuters) - Online gaming operator Gamesys Group GYS.L is suspending TV and radio advertising until Britain's coronavirus restrictions are eased, saying it was concerned not to target children and those with gambling problems stuck at home during the lockdowns.

The company said it had increased the monitoring of player time and spend across all its sites and that it will suspend its direct-mail marketing and untargeted digital advertising but will continue to advertise its brands online.

The company's revenues rose 19% in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago, it reported.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More